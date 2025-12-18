Custom Ink Selects Innovative Partnerships Group to Drive Growth in Sports, Entertainment, and University Industries

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Ink , the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses announced today that it has selected Innovative Partnerships Group as its agency to help build and expand its sponsorship and partnership vertical within the sports, entertainment, and university industries.

As Custom Ink continues to grow its footprint in these industry verticals, the company is focused on forging meaningful relationships that connect brands, teams, leagues, talent, campuses , and fans through custom merchandise , corporate apparel , and promotional products .

Innovative Partnerships Group will support this effort by leading sponsorship strategy, facilitating new business development models, creating valuable programs and platforms and identifying innovative, high-impact opportunities.

“Collaborating with Innovative Partnerships Group allows us to elevate our role within the sports, entertainment, and university ecosystem,” said Ryan Massimo, Chief Revenue Officer at Custom Ink, “We’ve already been impressed by their ability to connect us with C-level decision makers and clearly articulate our value proposition. Together, we’re using sponsorship and partnerships to build the Custom Ink brand, open new channels for growth, and create stronger, more meaningful opportunities for sports and entertainment properties to deliver value to their audiences.

“In Custom Ink, we see a trusted category leader with enormous potential across sports and entertainment,” said Jeff Marks, CEO, Innovative Partnerships Group. “We’re excited to help architect win/win strategic partnerships that spotlight Custom Ink’s strengths and open doors to impactful long-term relationships.”

About Custom Ink

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for organizations, groups, and businesses. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise.

About Innovative Partnerships Group

Innovative Partnerships Group is a global leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business relationships among the most prestigious professional sports teams, entertainment properties and global brands. The company has been recognized on several occasions in recent years by Sports Business Journal and other publications as one of the leading sports sponsorship and naming rights agencies in this industry. Innovative Partnerships Group has its breakthrough Partnership Intelligence™ system that allows both properties and brands to maximize their return on sponsorship partnerships. For more information, visit www.ipg360.com .

