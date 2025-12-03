Newsweek and Statista Recognize America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Statista , has recognized 600 of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2026, highlighting organizations for demonstrating leadership in corporate responsibility and strong performance across environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Consumers continue to show that values matter in their purchasing decisions. Research shows that a large majority of Americans are discouraged from supporting companies with poor environmental practices, and many consumers say they actively look for sustainable products.

“America’s Most Responsible Companies is designed to spotlight organizations that take their obligations seriously,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These companies are showing that responsibility can be embedded into culture and strategy, and that it can strengthen trust with consumers and investors.”

The 2026 ranking evaluates companies using a two-part process. Statista reviewed publicly available CSR, ESG and sustainability data, examining more than 30 key indicators across environmental impact, social responsibility, governance practices and transparency. An additional nationwide reputation survey provided a view into how U.S. residents perceive companies’ commitments to people, communities, and the environment.

Only companies that published a CSR or sustainability report for 2023 or 2024 and filed a corresponding 10-K were eligible for inclusion in the 2026 ranking. Companies involved in significant CSR-related controversies or that appeared on multiple major pollution indexes were removed from consideration. Firms were then scored based on their reported data. Missing data resulted in a zero score for the relevant indicators to ensure consistency. Each of the three ESG dimensions carried equal weight in the final results, and the 600 companies with the highest overall scores earned a place on the 2026 list.

America’s Most Responsible Companies serves as a resource for anyone seeking to support organizations that prioritize sustainability, good governance and social impact. It also provides companies with a practical benchmark for tracking progress and identifying opportunities to strengthen their ESG performance over time.

For the full America’s Most Responsible Companies 2026 ranking and complete methodology, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2026.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com