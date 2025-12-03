London, UK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the continuous advancement of technology, blockchain is becoming a key driver of innovation and development in the financial industry. Recently, JDHAI (JDH WEALTH LTD) announced the official launch of its new zero-fee blockchain platform, aiming to provide financial investors with new investment directions and opportunities. Simultaneously, it released a two-day cryptocurrency computing contract, offering daily returns, flexible contract terms, and fast withdrawal functionality, enabling investors to manage assets and make investment decisions more efficiently and securely.

Through advanced blockchain technology and smart contract mechanisms, the company is setting a new global standard for the security and integrity of digital asset transactions.





Public Bitcoin farms continue to expand as investors value their potential in high-performance computing/artificial intelligence. The focus is now shifting from computing power to energy efficiency. "The battle for dominance in AI is a contest between the world's largest and most well-funded companies; they take it incredibly seriously, and the outcome is crucial," said Greg Beard, former CEO of Stronghold Digital.

In the ever-changing cryptocurrency landscape, ease of use and sustainable profitability are paramount. For newcomers seeking a reliable source of passive income, JDHAI's services are an attractive option.

Key features of JDHAI:

- Fully integrated: Users can now deposit, buy, and withdraw cryptocurrency directly within the platform.

- Supports multiple currencies for power: settlement revenue can be generated using BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, XRP, and BCH, etc.

- AI-powered yield optimization: Proprietary algorithms dynamically allocate computing power to the best-performing assets to maximize yield.

- 100% Remote Access: No hardware required - Fully accessible via the JDHAI mobile app or browser.

- Principal protection: All contracts include a full refund of the principal upon maturity, reducing risk while achieving asset growth.

-Affiliate Program: Earn up to 1.5%-4.5% referral commission by inviting friends, allowing you to easily earn passive income without investment.

With the rise of digital currencies and smart contracts, traditional financial markets are facing pressure to transform. The launch of the JDHAI platform not only provides more innovative investment methods but also opens up many new avenues for financial investors. Whether you are a busy office worker or an investor seeking stable asset growth, all you need is a mobile phone to let artificial intelligence and blockchain work automatically for you and generate stable returns.

Start reaping rich rewards in just three simple steps:

Register – Register now to receive a $15 bonus. Choose a plan – Select a short-term or long-term plan (1-50 days available). Start earning rewards – track daily rewards and withdraw in your preferred tokens.

JDHAI currently operates over 100 data centers in multiple countries. These facilities are powered by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, aligning with the company's strategy of leveraging renewable energy to drive sustainable development in the blockchain industry. The platform reportedly serves over 9 million users in more than 190 countries and regions.





These performance figures are not speculative, but based on real-world usage data from millions of users. This is thanks to JDHAI's AI-driven profit optimization engine and results-oriented computing power model.

Click here to learn more about AI contracts.

About JDHAI

JDHAI (JDH WEALTH LTD) is a UK-based fintech company founded in 2015. The company focuses on the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, aiming to provide users with secure, convenient, and efficient digital passive income solutions through technological innovation. The platform supports computing power for cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and SOL, making it particularly suitable for investors seeking sustainable long-term returns rather than speculative gains.

For full details and participation instructions, please visit: https://jdhxkj.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.