Turn Idle Devices into Holiday Gifts: JDH AI Announces Massive "Winter Voyage" Rewards Program and Global Expansion for Decentralized AI Training

London, UK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world prepares for the holiday season, a time when families gather and work pauses, JDH AI is ensuring that technology keeps working. Today, the platform announces a major global expansion of its decentralized computing network, accompanied by a special "Winter Voyage" Holiday Incentive Program.

By transforming idle smartphones and laptops into income-generating assets, JDH AI is allowing users worldwide to unwrap a new stream of daily Bitcoin (BTC) revenue, simply by contributing to the infrastructure of the Artificial Intelligence revolution.

The Gift of Passive Income: No Hardware Required

While the holiday season often brings increased spending, JDH AI offers a solution for earning. Bid farewell to single-purpose computing equipment. JDH AI’s innovative protocol allows anyone to securely contribute idle processor and graphics computing power through standard personal computers, laptops, or adapted mobile devices.

These decentralized resources are efficiently aggregated to fuel complex AI tasks—such as image recognition training and Natural Language Processing (NLP)—turning the device sitting on your desk into a "Holiday Income Engine."

"We are building a win-win distributed computing economy," says Jonathan David Hall, Founder of JDH AI. "As we approach the holidays, we want to prove that technology can give back. AI companies gain cost-effective training resources, while users turn wasted computing power into tangible holiday spending money. This is the true democratization of technology."

"Winter Voyage" Holiday Rewards & Incentives

To celebrate the season and the platform's latest global rollout, JDH AI is launching immediate benefits for new users, effective today:

The $15 Holiday Starter Bonus : All new users who complete registration and initial device verification during the holiday promotional period will instantly receive a $15 trial bonus . This capital can be used immediately to participate in computing contributions and generate withdrawable earnings.

All new users who complete registration and initial device verification during the holiday promotional period will instantly receive a . This capital can be used immediately to participate in computing contributions and generate withdrawable earnings. Permanent "Early Adopter" Multiplier: The first 10 million effective contributors will lock in a permanently higher contribution coefficient, ensuring their devices earn more than the baseline forever.

The first 10 million effective contributors will lock in a permanently higher contribution coefficient, ensuring their devices earn more than the baseline forever. "Share the Joy" Referral Program: In the spirit of giving, inviting friends to the network grants the referrer a permanent 4.5% share of the invitee's contribution earnings, creating a compounding revenue stream for families and social networks.







How It Works: Transparent & Visible Earnings

JDH AI operates on a clear, transparent mechanism where revenue comes directly from computing service fees paid by AI enterprises.

Effective Contribution: Earnings are settled in real-time based on the stable computing power provided by the device. Global Reward Pool: The platform allocates the majority of daily service revenue into a dynamic pool—higher contributions yield larger shares. Real-Time Tracking: Users can view earnings curves and estimated monthly income on their dashboard, with convenient withdrawals supported via mainstream digital assets (BTC) and fiat channels.

Security, Compliance, and Green Computing

JDH AI employs end-to-end encryption to ensure absolute data privacy isolation. The platform holds multiple international information security certifications, ensuring that while your device works for you, your personal data remains untouched.

Furthermore, by utilizing existing hardware rather than manufacturing new, Computing rigs, JDH AI actively advocates for green computing, ensuring every kilowatt-hour of electricity generates broader social and economic value.

Join the Intelligent Future

We stand at the historic juncture of the AI era. JDH AI is not merely a platform; it is a gateway to the future digital economy.

Visit the official website today to download the client and claim your $15 Holiday Bonus. Let your idle computing power unlock a future of continuous income this season.

About JDH AI

JDH AI is a globally leading distributed AI computing network and computing power association platform. Established with a vision to connect billions of smart devices, JDH AI builds the decentralized computing foundation required for the next generation of artificial intelligence applications. Since its initial main net development in 2015, the company has been dedicated to technological innovation, compliance, and sustainability.

