Inspired Holiday Entertaining: Creating Meals and Memories That Last

Homemade Pumpkin Ravioli with White W i n e and Herb Butter Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Marge Perry and D a vid Bonom

Servings: 4

Ravioli: 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree 1 large egg, lightly beaten 1/3 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus additional for serving (optional) 2 tablespoons plain dried breadcrumbs 2 teaspoons sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 pinch ground nutmeg 48 round dumpling wrappers water Sauce: 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, divided 1/3 cup chopped shallots 2/3 cup dry white wine 3 tablespoons heavy cream 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives 1/4 teaspoon salt



To make ravioli: Line fine mesh sieve with dampened cheesecloth. Add pumpkin puree and strain 1 hour. Transfer to bowl and stir in egg, cheese, breadcrumbs, sugar, salt and nutmeg.

Arrange six dumpling wrappers on work surface in single layer. Place 1 tablespoon pumpkin mixture in center of each and brush edges with water. Place second wrapper over filling, carefully pushing out any air bubbles then pressing edges to seal.

Transfer ravioli to baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Place sheet of plastic wrap over ravioli. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

In stockpot over medium heat, bring salted water to a gentle simmer

To make sauce: In saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add wine, bring to boil and cook until mixture resembles wet sand, 8-9 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low and whisk in remaining butter and heavy cream until melted. Stir in sage, chives and salt; keep warm, stirring occasionally.

To cook ravioli, add half to simmering water and cook, stirring gently once or twice, 3 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon and divide between two plates. Add remaining ravioli to pot and repeat dividing between remaining plates. Spoon sauce over ravioli and serve with additional grated cheese, if desired.

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese w ith Bacon

8 ounces elbow macaroni 6 slices center-cut bacon 1 onion, chopped 5 cups butternut squash, cubed 3 1/2 cups chicken broth, divided 3/4 cup low-fat milk 1 teaspoon dry mustard 1 pinch nutmeg 1 pinch salt, plus additional, to taste, divided 1 pinch pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, divided chopped parsley (optional)



In stockpot, cook macaroni noodles according to package instructions. Set aside.

In saute pan, cook bacon until crisp. Chop and set aside.

In same pan, add chopped onion and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until pieces are soft and lightly caramelized.

Add butternut squash cubes to onions along with 2 cups chicken broth. Cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat and cook until squash is soft and most liquid is reduced.

Pour squash and onions into bowl and add milk, remaining chicken broth, dry mustard, nutmeg and pinch of salt and pepper. Using stand mixer, puree mixture until smooth and creamy.

Pour pureed sauce into saute pan. Over low heat, add Parmesan cheese and 3/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese a little at a time, stirring constantly. Add noodles and stir well.

Add salt and pepper, to taste. Top with chopped bacon, remaining cheese and chopped parsley, if desired.

