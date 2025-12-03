Scrum Alliance Earns Three Additional Stevie® Awards Honoring Leadership and Innovation, Bringing its 2025 Total to 7 Stevies

DENVER, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance is celebrating a major achievement after earning three more Stevie® Awards this year, a powerful testament to its breakthrough contributions in educational technology, business performance, and organizational culture.

Tristan Boutros, Chief Executive Officer, earned the Stevie® Award for Innovator of the Year in the International Business Awards. Chetna Limbani, Chief Delivery Officer, and Derek Kershner, Sr. Director and Head of Engineering, received the Gold Stevie® Award for Management Team of the Year in the Educational Technology category at the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Limbani was also honored with a Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in the Women in Business Awards.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. The International Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace and are open to organizations of all types and sizes worldwide. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the organizations they run worldwide.

Together, these honors highlight Scrum Alliance's ongoing commitment to helping professionals and organizations learn, adapt, and build resilience through agility. Limbani and Kershner's recognition underscores the organization's focus on advancing technology that supports agile learning and professional development, while Boutros's and Limbani's individual honors reflect the leadership and innovation driving Scrum Alliance forward.

"Chetna, Derek, and our technology team continue to demonstrate what purposeful and forward-looking leadership can achieve," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "Their work shows how crucial technology has become for any organization that wants to keep adapting and growing. At Scrum Alliance, we're building new capabilities every day, using the same agile approach as our global community, and this recognition reflects the strength of that commitment."

Chetna Limbani, Chief Delivery Officer, said she's honored to be recognized alongside her team and peers. "This award is a celebration of teamwork and trust," Limbani said. "I'm grateful for the people who bring their best every day and for an organization that values inclusion, curiosity, and continuous learning. The best ideas come when everyone feels seen and supported."

Limbani added that the technology honors also reflect a mindset shared across the company. "Technology is most powerful when it helps people connect and learn," she said. "We've built our work around listening to what Scrum Alliance teams, learners, and partners need and finding better ways to deliver on that. That's when meaningful innovation happens."

Derek Kershner, Sr. Director and Head of Engineering, said the award reflects the team's curiosity and shared ownership. "Our success comes from people who are willing to try new things, challenge assumptions, and keep pushing for better outcomes. That spirit of exploration is what sets our team apart, and it is how we continue to grow our capabilities and deliver value for our community."

Earlier this year, Scrum Alliance also earned multiple Stevie Awards for Great Employers, including recognition in the People-Focused CEO, Outstanding HR Contribution, and Employer of the Year categories. Together, these awards reflect a consistent focus on culture, leadership, and continuous learning.

About Scrum Alliance

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. Learn more at www.scrumalliance.org .

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards are conferred in nine global programs and receive more than 12,000 entries annually. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honor the world's best workplaces and HR professionals.

