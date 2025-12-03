FERRARI N.V. SIGNS A NEW SYNDICATED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Maranello (Italy), 3 December 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a Euro 350 million unsecured committed revolving credit facility, intended for general corporate and working capital purposes (the “New RCF”).

The New RCF, entered into with a group of twelve banks, has a five-year tenor with two further one-year extension options, exercisable on the first and second anniversary of the signing date on Ferrari’s request and on each bank’s approval for its participation.

This facility replaces the Euro 350 million committed revolving credit facility due December 2026, which has been cancelled.

The New RCF provides a lower cost of capital as compared to the prior facility and confirms the support that Ferrari receives from a large panel of international relationship banks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari is one of the world’s leading luxury brands, encompassing racing, sports cars and lifestyle. In

each of these three souls, the Prancing Horse is a symbol of exclusivity, innovation and cutting-edge

performance. The brand’s heritage and global recognition are closely associated with its Formula 1

racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful in the sport’s history. Since the inaugural World

Championship in 1950, Scuderia Ferrari has claimed 16 Constructors’ and 15 Drivers’ world titles.

From its home in Maranello, Italy, Ferrari designs, engineers, and produces some of the world’s most

iconic and recognisable luxury sports cars, sold in over 60 markets worldwide. In lifestyle, Ferrari

designs and creates a selection of personal luxury goods, collectibles and experiences that embody

the brand’s elevated style and passion.

Forward Looking Statements

