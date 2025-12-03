ACWA Honors Tufenkjian with 2025 Emissary Award

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 20th annual Emissary Award to McMullin Area Groundwater Sustainability Agency Deputy Executive Director Cristel Tufenkjian. Presented during ACWA’s 2025 Fall Conference & Expo in San Diego, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

“Cristel has been an exceptionally collaborative and thoughtful voice within ACWA,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “Her dedication, creativity and innovative approach to advancing ACWA’s mission and strengthening engagement across the association has proven invaluable. We’re proud to recognize her for her outstanding contributions.”

Prior to joining the McMullin Area Groundwater Sustainability Agency, Tufenkjian served as Director of External Affairs for the Kings River Conservation District. She has been a long-time supporter of ACWA, including serving on the Communications Committee since 2004 and as Chair of ACWA’s Outreach Task Force since 2018. She has also led a number of award-winning outreach and education programs and earned her current and previous agency ACWA’s top outreach award for Region 6 multiple times.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387