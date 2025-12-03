ACWA Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Mike Wade

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to California Farm Water Coalition Executive Director Mike Wade. Presented during ACWA’s 2025 Fall Conference & Expo in San Diego, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable and lasting contributions to California water.

Mike Wade has served as the Executive Director of the California Farm Water Coalition since 1998, educating the public about the critical connection between farm water and the state’s food supply. He has also led the Agricultural Water Management Council and serves on ACWA’s Communications Committee.

“Mike Wade has been a steadfast and visionary leader in California’s agricultural water community,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “His decades of dedication to public education, outreach, and fostering understanding about the importance of reliable water supplies have made a lasting impact on the industry.”

Wade will retire in February and his legacy will include expanding the coalition’s outreach programs - reaching consumers, elected officials and the media with a positive and fact-based message to the benefit of all California.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

