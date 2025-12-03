Radiant Ridge Energy Signs Strategic Partnership with Yuchai International for 1GW North American Gas-Fired Power Development

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd., a Calgary-based energy infrastructure developer, has entered into a five-year strategic cooperation framework agreement with Yuchai International Imp & Exp (Beijing) Co., Ltd., marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion of natural gas power generation capacity across Western Canada.





The agreement establishes Yuchai as Radiant Ridge's core equipment supplier for the development of up to 1,000 megawatts (1GW) of gas-fired power generation capacity in Alberta and British Columbia. The partnership leverages Radiant Ridge's natural gas resource access and infrastructure development capabilities with Yuchai's proven expertise in power generation equipment manufacturing.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver reliable, scalable energy solutions for high-performance computing and industrial applications across Western Canada," said Bruce Xu, Managing Director of Radiant Ridge Energy. "Yuchai's modular approach and cold-weather engineering expertise align perfectly with our operational requirements in the challenging Canadian climate."

The collaboration centers on 20MW modular containerized power generation units designed for rapid deployment and extreme cold-weather performance. All equipment will meet Canadian CSA electrical safety standards and must operate reliably in temperatures as low as -40°C, addressing the unique environmental challenges of Western Canadian operations.

Under the framework, Yuchai has committed to reserving a minimum production capacity of 20MW per month for Radiant Ridge projects. Radiant Ridge has committed to placing orders totaling at least 400MW within the first 24 months of the agreement, with volume-based pricing incentives available as cumulative purchases reach 200MW and beyond.

The partnership includes comprehensive technical support services, from installation guidance and commissioning through training and ongoing maintenance support. The agreement employs a "base price plus raw material indexation" pricing formula designed to provide stability amid long-term market volatility, with specific terms to be negotiated for individual project purchase contracts.

Radiant Ridge Energy specializes in behind-the-meter energy solutions for data centers, high-performance computing facilities, and industrial applications, operating with a vertically integrated development model and 12-month deployment timeline.

About Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd.

Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based natural gas power generation company developing distributed energy infrastructure across Alberta and Western Canada. The company provides turnkey energy solutions for compute-intensive and industrial applications, with a focus on rapid deployment and operational reliability.

About Yuchai International Imp & Exp (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Yuchai International is a state-owned enterprise specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of gas-fired power generation equipment. As part of China's leading engine and power systems group, Yuchai brings extensive engineering capabilities and manufacturing scale to support large-scale energy infrastructure projects.