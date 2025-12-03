Fanatics Launches Fanatics Markets, the First Prediction Market at the Intersection of Sports, Finance and Culture

Fanatics Markets Forms Strategic Partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA)

In July, Fanatics Acquired Paragon Global Markets, LLC, a National Futures Association Member

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics, a leading global sports platform, today announced the launch of Fanatics Markets, a simple, user-friendly prediction market platform built to let people trade on the moments shaping sports, finance and culture. It gives them a safe and fun way to pick a side and potentially profit on the outcomes that matter most, whether that’s a sporting event, the Oscars, an election, or a cultural moment. Fanatics Markets will introduce customers to markets and pricing offered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse.

Fanatics acquired Paragon Global Markets, LLC (“Paragon”) in July 2025. Paragon is federally registered as an introducing broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) and is a member of the National Futures Association. The Fanatics Markets app is now available on iOS and Android. Fanatics Markets allows users to trade contracts across sports, finance, economics and politics, from whether a team will score more than 20 points to if the Fed will decrease interest rates.

Crypto.com ’s CFTC-registered derivatives exchange provides institutional-grade infrastructure for Fanatics Markets to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. The result is a sleek, intuitive design that reflects real-time market sentiment launching in 24 states, including California, Texas, Florida, Washington.

“For years, Fanatics has given fans new ways to enhance their fandom through team merchandise, collectibles, tickets, gaming, events and more,” said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “Now, with Fanatics Markets, we’re giving fans a safe, and intuitive way to engage with the moments that move sports and culture, and to pick a side and profit along the way if their prediction is correct.”

“Crypto.com was the first to launch sports prediction markets, and our reach continues to grow through innovative partnerships with top-tier platforms such as Fanatics,” said Travis McGhee, Global Head of Predictions at Crypto.com. “We could not be more proud to be the partner of choice for Fanatics, and together we will provide fans with a safe and compliant way to access prediction markets.”

Backed by Fanatics’ trusted brand and expansive ecosystem, Fanatics Markets is uniquely positioned to bring prediction markets to the mainstream and will launch in two phases. Phase One is live today with event contracts for sports, finance, economics and politics. Phase Two, which is launching early next year, will see Fanatics Markets expand into event contracts related to crypto, stocks/IPOs, climate, pop culture, tech/AI, movies and music.

The Fanatics Markets app will launch today in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. With the following states launching soon: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin.

Fanatics Markets will offer consumer protections and equip customers with tools to help manage exposure, trade responsibly and make informed trading decisions. The tools will allow customers to set deposit limits, session limits, timeouts and self-exclusion. For news and information on prediction markets, follow Fanatics Markets’ social channels on X @ Fanatics Markets , TikTok @FanaticsMarkets , Facebook @FanaticsMarkets , Youtube @Fanatics_Markets and on Instagram @FanaticsMarkets .

Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as an Introducing Broker and is a Member of the National Futures Association.

The event contracts described above are a derivatives product offered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, a CFTC-regulated exchange (“CDNA”) and introduced by Fanatics Markets IB. Trading event contracts involve substantial risk and is not appropriate for all. By trading you risk losing your entire investment. You should carefully consider whether trading on CDNA is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Please see additional important disclosures here.

Media Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@fanaticsmarkets.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5464b2f-8644-4e88-93ba-f0a6c0068de1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3736bcb4-b4f3-48b9-b11b-119e715f7662