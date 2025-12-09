Fanatics Sportsbook Adopts OpenBet’s Full Protect Suite, Integrating OpenBet Locator™ and Neccton

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenBet, a leading global provider of betting technology, content, and services, today announced a landmark collaboration with Fanatics Betting & Gaming, to deploy its full Protect Suite, integrating OpenBet Locator™, the company’s advanced geolocation and fraud prevention solution and Neccton, OpenBet’s AI-enhanced responsible gaming and AML platform.

Available in twenty-three states in the United States and covering nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market, Fanatics Sportsbook will leverage both products to enhance its compliance and player protection capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to a safe and trusted betting experience.

OpenBet Locator™, the company’s advanced geolocation and fraud-prevention solution, delivers the precision, speed, and reliability required for regulated U.S. markets. The tool, designed specifically for the needs of major betting and gaming operators, ensures that player activity is verified instantly and securely, supporting both compliance and seamless customer experience. Together with Neccton, OpenBet Locator™ strengthens Fanatics Sportsbook’s trusted operating framework and reinforces its commitment to integrity, player safety, and regulatory excellence.

Neccton, OpenBet’s AI-enhanced responsible gaming and AML solution, delivers advanced tools that enable Fanatics to identify and engage with at-risk players in real time. Its machine learning technology analyzes player behavior and transactional patterns to support early intervention and regulatory compliance. By adopting Neccton, Fanatics Sportsbook’s continues to add data-driven insight tools to better serve its customers while strengthening its risk-based compliance program.

Together, Neccton and OpenBet Locator™ form the foundation of OpenBet’s Protect pillar, a unified Regulatory Technology and Player Protection suite that delivers comprehensive compliance, player protection, and operational efficiency at scale. This integration highlights OpenBet and Fanatics’ commitment to setting new standards for responsible gaming and regulatory compliance across the industry.

“The OpenBet Locator and Neccton products deliver a secure and frictionless experience for our customers,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting & Gaming. “When we launched we stated that our intention would be to innovate on the tech side, and we have now delivered two critical integrations in Neccton and OpenBet Locator™ to enhance our player protection framework and our geolocation needs.”

Jordan Levin, CEO of OpenBet, said: “The launch of both Neccton and OpenBet Locator™ with Fanatics Sportsbook represents a pivotal milestone for OpenBet and our Protect product suite. Fanatics’ collaborative approach and operational agility made it possible to implement two advanced systems in record time. This dual integration sets a new industry standard for responsible gaming, AML detection, and geolocation compliance. It demonstrates what’s possible when two technology-driven organizations align around a shared vision of trust, safety, and player experience. As demand for high-performance RegTech solutions grows, OpenBet continues setting benchmarks in reliability, security, technological innovation and scalability - empowering operators to expand with confidence.”

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or CALL 1-800-522-4700, www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800)-327-5050 or gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877)8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), or Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV)

About OpenBet

OpenBet is a world leading betting & gaming entertainment provider. With just under 30 years’ experience and a passion for innovation, OpenBet’s modular range of modernized technology, high-quality content, advanced player protection and geolocation services is entrusted by over 200 of the globe’s biggest betting and gaming brands, lotteries, casinos, media companies and tribal operators. The company has earned industry recognition through multiple award wins recently, including ‘Sportsbook Platform Supplier’ at the SBC Awards Europe 2025, ‘Sports Betting Supplier’ at EGR North America Awards 2024 and ‘Multi-Channel Supplier’ at the EGR B2B Awards 2024. To find out more about OpenBet, please visit www.openbet.com

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America*, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-five retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

