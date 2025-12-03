Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2025 was $80.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 13.9%, respectively. These compare with the 30.0% and 25.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.3% at November 30, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2025 was $45.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.4% and 14.0%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|25.3%
|Industrials
|18.2%
|Materials
|15.1%
|Financials
|13.7%
|Energy
|13.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.9%
|Real Estate
|3.5%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.5%
|Communication Services
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 39.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|8.3%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.0%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.5%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.7%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.3%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.1%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.0%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.0%
|Cameco Corporation
|2.9%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|2.9%
