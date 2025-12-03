Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2025 was $80.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 13.9%, respectively. These compare with the 30.0% and 25.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.3% at November 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2025 was $45.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.4% and 14.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology25.3% 
Industrials18.2% 
Materials15.1% 
Financials13.7% 
Energy13.1% 
Consumer Discretionary8.9% 
Real Estate3.5% 
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.5% 
Communication Services0.7% 

The top ten investments which comprised 39.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.8.3% 
NVIDIA Corporation5.0% 
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.5% 
Shopify Inc.3.7% 
Dollarama Inc.3.3% 
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.1% 
WSP Global Inc.3.0% 
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.0% 
Cameco Corporation2.9% 
Mastercard Incorporated2.9% 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


