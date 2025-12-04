Monument Announces First 16 Drill Hole Results Of Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1)("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first 16 drill hole results from its first BR/Felda mine expansion drilling program and update mine expansion drilling activities at the Selinsing Gold Mine including Selinsing and Buffalo Reef gold projects, located in Pahang State on the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia.
Ms. Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument Mining commented: "We are encouraged by the first 16 drill hole assay results from the exploration drill program within targeted potential mine expansion areas, including both outside of Buffalo Reef/Felda pit shells (“BR/Felda mine expansion drilling”) and Selinsing pit shells (“Selinsing mine expansion drilling”) with boundary covering all existing defined resources (www.SedarPlus.ca: NI43-101 Technical Report “Selinsing Gold Sulphide Project”, January 31, 2019) (the “targeting mine expansion areas”). Objective of expansion drilling is aimed to increase gold resources and potentially expanded the life of mine at Selinsing Gold Mine.”
BR/Felda mine expansion target Area covers 115 acres of land, laying the foundation to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies (Figure 1). Success of the current drilling would have the potential to support the pit expansion at Buffalo Reef/Felda.
Buffalo Reef/Felda expansion drilling started on May 7th, 2025. To date 27 drill holes have been completed for 2,952m.
Figure 1. Plan view of Buffalo Reef Central depicting LOM pit shells the footprint of the Expanded Pit Shell.
DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
The first twenty-seven (27) drill holes of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling Program have been completed, with high gold assay results returned.
- Assay results for sixteen (16) drill holes have been received; results from eleven (11) holes are outstanding.
- Significant highlights include:
- MBRRCDD01: 5m @ 2.01g/t Au & 0.47%Sb from 149m and
1m @ 1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb from 160m
- MBRDD600: 4m @ 3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb from 55m
- MBRDD601: 7m @ 4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 43m includes
5m @ 6.33g/t & 0.79%Sb from 45m
- MBRDD602: 3m @ 1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 22m and
8m @ 2.17g/t & 0.30%Sb from 26m
- MBRDD611: 3m @ 4.66g/t Au & 1.28%Sb from 6.9m
The mine expansion drilling program includes 118 planned drill holes for 17,477m comprised of 109 drill holes for 15,377m at Buffalo Reef Gold Project and Felda mine expansion target Areas (Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling), and 9 drill holes for 2,100m will be followed up at the Selinsing Gold Project mine expansion target Area (Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling) to test the dip and strike extension of the mineralized structure, providing an important guide for future work.
Monument has budgeted USD $2.5 million to complete both expansion drilling programs targeting full completion by the end of June 2026: the mine expansion drilling is targeting completion in March 2026 with final assay results expected by the end of June 2026.
The success of the drilling program may potentially develop a large-scale open pit. The Mine Expansion Drill Program including drilling strategy and prioritization of target Areas and holes will be closely monitored with regular review and may be altered accordingly.
BUFFALO REEF/FELDA MINE EXPANSION DRILLING PROGRAM
Total of 109 drill holes for 15,377m of drilling planned (Table 1) for the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion drilling (Figure 2 and Figure 3) are broken down into Stage 1 of 73 drill holes for 10,365m and Stage 2 of 36 drill holes for 5,012m.
Figure 2. Plan view of the Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2, BRC3 & BRC4), showing all the proposed and completed drill holes collars of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion drilling program as well as assay results received to date. Drilling is generally carried out orthogonal to the domain being targeted.
Figure 3. Long section A-A through Buffalo Reef Central depicting Mine Expansion target Areas (Stage 1 and Stage 2) targeted in the Mine Expansion Drilling, looking west.
Current Progress
Twenty-seven (27) drill holes for 2,952m of drilling (Table 2) have been completed to date; eleven (11) of these holes are still waiting for assay results. Results to date have been encouraging (Figure 2, Table 3) with mineralized gold intersections being intersected within the BRC3 and BRC4 gap area and outside of the current geology model. The focus of the drilling and targeted areas remains flexible so as not to disrupt mining activities.
Drilling progress has now been accelerated. It was previously behind schedule as anticipated due to a drill rig re-allocation to prioritize grade control activities. Two additional diamond drilling rigs are now provided by a local contractor and were placed for drilling at the end of November 2025. An updated geology model, resource estimate, and resource statement will follow targeting completion by October 2026.
To assist in developing the mine expansion drilling program, the Company utilized an Expanded Pit Shell generated from an open pit optimization study including Selinsing and Buffalo Reef Projects. The pit shell was generated by removing spatial constraints such as infrastructure to generate an Expanded Pit Shell around the project Mineral Resources. The expanded pit shell encompasses areas outside the current LOM that have the potential of generating additional Mineral Resources, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies.
The two-stage approach drilling is outlined below.
Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling - Stage 1
Stage 1 of 73 drill holes for 10,365m are presented in Figure 2.
Stage 1 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on Mine Expansion target Areas to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies, beyond the current LOM pit shells at the Buffalo Reef/Felda (Figure 3) as defined below:
- Buffalo Reef Central (BRC3) and Buffalo Reef Central (BRC4) gap, mineralization outside the LOM pit but within and adjacent to an expanded pit shell.
- Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2) and Buffalo Reef Central (BRC3) gap, mineralization outside the LOM pit but within and adjacent to expanded pit shell.
- Buffalo Reef Central (BRC4) dip extension, mineralization outside the LOM pit shape but within and adjacent to the expanded pit shell.
- Buffalo Reef Central (BRC 2) structural extension and step out drilling, outside the LOM pit shape but within and adjacent to the expanded pit shell.
The gap between BRC 2 and BRC 3 pits (Figure 4) and BRC3 and BRC 4 pits remain prospective for shallow-depth mineralization. Still, it remains undeveloped and requires additional drilling to improve geological modelling and potentially expand the current Mineral Resources.
Observation from the drilling results obtained post-2016 resource modelling highlights the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization at the BRC2/BRC3 gap and the BRC3/BRC4 gap, and probable steepening of the deposit on the eastern shear structure indicates potential dip extension.
The gold mineralization at BRC2, BRC3, and BRC4 is hosted in two main west and east shear structures (Figure 5) that swell and pinch along strike and down dip. The large volume of high-grade gold mineralization is enriched along the bend of the shear or trap by antiforms or other cross structures at depth.
Figure 4. Typical cross section through Buffalo Reef Central Pit 2 and Pit 3 gap at 3650mN looking north (80m wide window, note the limited drilling).
Figure 5: Shows the mineralized gold domains (actual ore mined at mRL500, mRL475, and mRL450) hosted within western and eastern shear structures at BRC 2, BRC 3, and BRC 4.
Buffalo Reef Expansion Drilling - Stage 2
Stage 2 Buffalo Reef drilling program focuses on mine expansion target Areas with potential to define new mineralized zones and structural and down dip extensions to mineralization outside of the expanded pit shell (Figure 3).
A total of 36 holes for 5,012m of drilling is planned for Stage 2 to expand the current Mineral Resources, especially in the gaps between and underneath the existing Buffalo Reef BRC2, BRC3, and BRC4 pits outside of the expanded pit shell.
The drill programs are being completed by Monument’s own drilling crews and equipment using predominately PQ (large) and HQ (medium) diamond drilling technique, supplemented with minor RC drilling. This technique provides continuous rock samples that are then studied to analyze mineral content, rock types, and geological structures. The entire length of each hole will be half core sampled. To meet the completion schedule, two additional outsource drill rigs were engaged in mid-November 2025, bringing the total to 4 rigs for the mine expansion drilling program.
At the BRC3/BRC4 gap, shallow sub-surface gold mineralization has been intersected in:
- MBRRC579: 22m @ 0.86g/t from 2m including 1m @ 1.41g/t Au from 2m and
6m @ 1.9g/t Au from 8m
- MBRDD611: 3m @ 4.66g/t Au & 1.28%Sb from 6.9m
Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths.
MBRDD611 intersection occurs 20m along strike of a previously modelled gold structure. MBRRC579 intersected is an isolated mineralization in the FW to modelled ore structures. Both intersections occur outside of the current geology model, the results are still being assessed to gain a complete understanding of their impact.
Five (5) holes were drilled as part of Buffalo Reef Expansion drilling (Figure 2) returned positive results:
- MBRRCDD01: 5m @ 2.01g/t Au & 0.47%Sb from 149m and
1m @ 1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb from 160m
- MBRRCDD02: no significant result
- MBRDD600: 4m @ 3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb from 55m
- MBRDD601: 7m @ 4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 43m includes
5m @ 6.33g/t & 0.79%Sb from 45m
- MBRDD602: 3m @ 1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb from 22m and
8m @ 2.17g/t & 0.30%Sb from 26m
Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths.
MBRRCDD01 intersected mineralization outside and along strike of the previously modelled gold structure. MBRDD600, MBRDD601 and MBRDD602 (Figure 6) confirmed existing but poorly drilled gold structures. Identification of gold ounces within the gap zone will enable the pits to be combined and expanded, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.
Assay results are yet to be received for MBRDD612, MBRDD615, MBRDD616, MBRRC610, MBRRC611 and MBRRC612 testing BRC2/BRC3 gap and, MBRDD614, MBRRC580 and MBRRC581 testing the BRC3/BRC4 gap. These results will be reported once received.
Figure 6. Cross-section through Buffalo Reef Central Pit 3 at 3880mN looking north (40m wide window) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRDD600, MBRDD601, and MBRDD602, and 2 main mineralization targets related to the eastern and western shear zone.
SELINSING MINE EXPANSION DRILLING PROGRAM
The Selinsing mine expansion drilling program comprises 9 drill holes for 2,100m (Table 4) are broken down into Stage 1 of 3 drill holes for 480m and Stage 2 of 6 drill holes for 1,620m.
Selinsing - Stage 1
The Selinsing drilling program will test high-grade depth extension and local extensions to modelled gold structures within the Selinsing expanded pit shell. The program consists of 3 drill holes totaling 480m.
Historical gold production and the remaining Mineral Resources at Selinsing are predominantly around at Selinsing pit 4 (Figure 7). Mineralization remains open at depth and with refinements to the interpreted structural orientation of the ore zones (described in previous news release dated July 7th, 2025[1]) have established improved drill targeting to more effectively test potential strike extensions of the deposit.
Figure 7. Showing the historical ore mined at Selinsing pit 4, 5 and 6 and the structural control of its mineralization.
The redevelopment and upgrade of the current Selinsing Mineral Resource is under study and will inform the medium and long-term mine development strategy for the Selinsing Gold Project.
Selinsing - Stage 2
An initial 6-hole drill program for 1,620m has been planned to test the Selinsing dip and strike extension of the shear-hosted gold mineralization outside of the expanded pit shell. Subject to the drilling outcome, further follow-up drilling work will be carried out to develop the resource outside the expanded open pit.
The Drilling Program (Buffalo Reef and Selinsing) is expected to be fully completed by June 2026. The refinement of mineralization model and interpretation will be an ongoing process to support the resource update targeted to be produced by October 2026.
Drilling, Assaying and QAQC
Monument’s in-house drilling team has been reassembled, supported by two refurbished Desco SP 6500SA rigs (350-meter depth capacity). One rig will be outfitted with a multipurpose drill head allowing to switch between reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drilling (“DD”). Two additional outsourced drilling rigs have been engaged to assist in meeting the schedule.
The sampling technique used in the drill program is half core sampling of PQ (85mm diameter) and mainly HQ (63.5mm diameter) sized diamond drill core using a core saw.
Samples are stored at the Selinsing project stores warehouse before being transported to Port Klang by Monument’s regular freight provider. The site has 24-hour security with manned guard house. Samples are shipped directly to SGS Port Klang once every week.
All samples are submitted to SGS Malaysia laboratory in Port Klang, Selangor for analysis using fire assay (FAA303), ICP (ICP40Q) analysis and CS (CSAO6V) for carbon and sulphur analysis.
Certified reference material (CRM) is supplied by Geostats and inserted approximately every 15m, blanks are inserted approximately every 10m. All assay results are verified by Monument staff before being entered into the Microsoft access database. All QAQC data is examined to ensure validate of the results.
All collar locations are surveyed using DGPS by Monument’s on-site survey team. Downhole surveying is conducted on all drill holes using a Trushot digital down hole survey tool, captured data is communicated wirelessly from the tool to the handheld device. Surveys are undertaken every 30-40m.
Drill core recovery is recorded at the time of drilling by the driller and checked during logging by onsite geology team. Core recovery is determined by measuring each 1m interval. Logging is qualitative in nature recording lithology, grain size, texture, weathering, structure, alteration, veining, sulphides etc. All holes are logged in full.
Table 1. Collars for planned Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling
|Mine Grid
|MRSO
|Hole ID
|East
|North
|RL
|East
|North
|RL
|Depth (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|1
|707
|4760
|512
|421209
|472801
|120
|120
|270
|-60
|2
|685
|4760
|514
|421187
|472798
|123
|120
|270
|-60
|3
|662
|4760
|509
|421165
|472795
|118
|120
|270
|-60
|4
|712
|4800
|497
|421208
|472842
|105
|120
|270
|-60
|5
|690
|4800
|497
|421186
|472839
|106
|120
|270
|-60
|6
|668
|4800
|496
|421165
|472836
|104
|120
|270
|-60
|7
|707
|4839
|494
|421198
|472879
|103
|120
|270
|-60
|8
|680
|4839
|496
|421172
|472876
|104
|120
|270
|-60
|9
|657
|4839
|499
|421149
|472872
|107
|120
|270
|-60
|10
|600
|4760
|513
|421103
|472786
|122
|120
|270
|-60
|11
|577
|4760
|514
|421080
|472783
|123
|120
|270
|-60
|12
|574
|4800
|498
|421071
|472822
|106
|120
|270
|-60
|13
|596
|4800
|498
|421094
|472826
|106
|120
|270
|-60
|14
|659
|3997
|448
|421268
|472039
|56
|120
|0
|-90
|15
|667
|3620
|514
|421328
|471667
|122
|140
|270
|-60
|16
|630
|3820
|450
|421265
|471860
|58
|65
|270
|-60
|17
|645
|3820
|450
|421279
|471862
|58
|100
|0
|-90
|18
|794
|3840
|496
|421424
|471903
|104
|200
|270
|-55
|19
|792
|3860
|498
|421419
|471922
|106
|205
|270
|-60
|20
|636
|3900
|450
|421259
|471940
|58
|85
|0
|-90
|21
|765
|3980
|497
|421376
|472037
|105
|185
|270
|-55
|22
|634
|4020
|445
|421241
|472058
|53
|70
|270
|-60
|23
|634
|4020
|445
|421240
|472058
|53
|90
|0
|-90
|24
|625
|4040
|445
|421229
|472077
|53
|50
|270
|-60
|25
|721
|4100
|492
|421315
|472150
|101
|145
|270
|-50
|26
|710
|4300
|470
|421277
|472346
|78
|130
|270
|-60
|27
|732
|4300
|470
|421298
|472349
|78
|130
|270
|-60
|28
|767
|4320
|475
|421330
|472374
|83
|220
|270
|-60
|29
|772
|4340
|475
|421332
|472395
|83
|230
|270
|-60
|30
|683
|4360
|465
|421242
|472402
|73
|100
|270
|-60
|31
|720
|4360
|465
|421278
|472407
|73
|145
|270
|-60
|32
|793
|4360
|476
|421350
|472417
|84
|208
|270
|-60
|33
|734
|4400
|467
|421286
|472449
|76
|150
|270
|-60
|34
|775
|4400
|471
|421327
|472454
|79
|190
|270
|-60
|35
|821
|4400
|475
|421372
|472461
|83
|230
|270
|-60
|36
|728
|4420
|465
|421278
|472468
|73
|140
|270
|-60
|37
|793
|4420
|471
|421342
|472477
|80
|190
|270
|-60
|38
|727
|4460
|465
|421270
|472507
|73
|135
|270
|-60
|39
|787
|4460
|473
|421330
|472516
|81
|160
|270
|-60
|40
|831
|4460
|476
|421374
|472522
|84
|205
|270
|-60
|41
|791
|4500
|475
|421328
|472556
|84
|160
|270
|-60
|42
|712
|4520
|465
|421248
|472565
|73
|120
|270
|-60
|43
|767
|4520
|470
|421302
|472572
|78
|156
|270
|-60
|44
|800
|4540
|475
|421332
|472597
|84
|200
|270
|-60
|45
|786
|4560
|470
|421315
|472614
|79
|175
|270
|-60
|46
|680
|4600
|467
|421205
|472639
|75
|102
|270
|-60
|47
|786
|4600
|473
|421310
|472654
|81
|135
|270
|-60
|48
|673
|4620
|470
|421195
|472658
|78
|70
|270
|-60
|49
|676
|4660
|470
|421192
|472698
|78
|78
|270
|-60
|50
|680
|4680
|478
|421194
|472718
|86
|80
|270
|-60
|51
|750
|4680
|481
|421262
|472728
|89
|80
|270
|-60
|52
|627
|3126
|500
|421358
|471172
|108
|180
|270
|-60
|53
|691
|3600
|510
|421355
|471650
|119
|125
|270
|-60
|54
|840
|4300
|495
|421405
|472364
|104
|210
|270
|-60
|55
|747
|3466
|494
|421430
|471526
|102
|230
|270
|-50
|56
|651
|3640
|519
|421310
|471684
|127
|150
|270
|-70
|57
|771
|3466
|497
|421453
|471530
|105
|250
|270
|-50
|58
|798
|3840
|497
|421427
|471903
|105
|220
|270
|-70
|59
|705
|3740
|505
|421350
|471791
|113
|200
|270
|-60
|60
|666
|3700
|518
|421316
|471746
|126
|200
|270
|-60
|61
|757
|3420
|491
|421446
|471482
|99
|215
|270
|-60
|62
|639
|3920
|450
|421259
|471960
|58
|100
|0
|-90
|63
|662
|4060
|451
|421263
|472102
|59
|80
|0
|-90
|64
|677
|3860
|450
|421306
|471906
|59
|120
|270
|-60
|65
|641
|4060
|450
|421241
|472099
|58
|80
|270
|-90
|66
|351
|2955
|522
|421109
|470965
|131
|120
|270
|-90
|67
|458
|2980
|523
|421212
|471004
|131
|120
|270
|-60
|68
|564
|3688
|550
|421218
|471720
|158
|50
|270
|-60
|69
|554
|3708
|550
|421205
|471738
|158
|50
|270
|-60
|70
|580
|3780
|550
|421221
|471813
|158
|60
|270
|-60
|71
|592
|3803
|450
|421229
|471838
|58
|50
|270
|-60
|72
|606
|3812
|450
|421242
|471849
|59
|50
|270
|-60
|73
|780
|4017
|495
|421385
|472076
|103
|220
|270
|-60
|74
|588
|4147
|550
|421177
|472178
|158
|80
|270
|-60
|75
|673
|4163
|550
|421259
|472205
|158
|150
|270
|-55
|76
|707
|4151
|550
|421295
|472199
|158
|160
|270
|-60
|77
|589
|4177
|550
|421174
|472207
|158
|100
|270
|-55
|78
|683
|4190
|496
|421265
|472234
|104
|150
|270
|-60
|79
|735
|4193
|496
|421316
|472244
|104
|180
|270
|-60
|80
|641
|4200
|496
|421222
|472238
|104
|130
|270
|-60
|81
|601
|4205
|496
|421182
|472238
|104
|110
|270
|-60
|82
|757
|3500
|499
|421435
|471561
|107
|230
|270
|-60
|83
|779
|3821
|499
|421412
|471882
|107
|200
|270
|-60
|84
|757
|3380
|490
|421452
|471442
|99
|230
|270
|-60
|85
|623
|3920
|450
|421244
|471958
|58
|80
|0
|-90
|86
|619
|3997
|445
|421229
|472034
|54
|100
|0
|-90
|87
|769
|4040
|494
|421371
|472097
|102
|140
|270
|-60
|88
|731
|3500
|494
|421409
|471557
|102
|210
|270
|-50
|89
|761
|3801
|501
|421397
|471860
|109
|200
|270
|-60
|90
|686
|3720
|512
|421334
|471769
|120
|200
|270
|-90
|91
|647
|3660
|521
|421303
|471704
|130
|150
|270
|-80
|92
|707
|3540
|494
|421380
|471593
|102
|210
|270
|-50
|93
|741
|3780
|504
|421380
|471836
|112
|200
|270
|-50
|94
|786
|3380
|492
|421480
|471446
|100
|250
|270
|-50
|95
|646
|3680
|522
|421300
|471724
|130
|120
|270
|-70
|96
|640
|3940
|450
|421258
|471980
|58
|100
|0
|-90
|97
|730
|3540
|499
|421402
|471597
|108
|230
|270
|-60
|98
|726
|3765
|506
|421367
|471819
|114
|200
|270
|-80
|99
|784
|3420
|493
|421472
|471485
|101
|250
|270
|-50
|100
|618
|3940
|450
|421236
|471977
|58
|80
|0
|-90
|101
|650
|3960
|450
|421264
|472001
|59
|120
|0
|-90
|102
|628
|3960
|450
|421243
|471998
|58
|100
|0
|-90
|103
|622
|3880
|450
|421248
|471918
|58
|100
|270
|-70
|104
|626
|4074
|550
|421225
|472111
|158
|70
|270
|-90
|105
|595
|4040
|445
|421199
|472073
|53
|50
|270
|-60
|106
|645
|3860
|450
|421273
|471902
|58
|100
|270
|-60
|107
|656
|3900
|450
|421279
|471943
|59
|90
|270
|-60
|108
|786
|4239
|496
|421360
|472296
|104
|53
|270
|-60
|109
|786
|4240
|496
|421360
|472297
|104
|240
|270
|-60
Table 2. List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting.
|Mine Grid
|MRSO
|Hole ID
|East
|North
|RL
|East
|North
|RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Azimuth
(Mine)
|Azimuth
(RSO)
|Dip
|1
|MBRRCDD01
|627
|3126
|500
|421358
|471172
|108.4
|171.9
|RC/Diamond
|HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|2
|MBRRCDD02
|458
|2980
|522
|421212
|471004
|130.7
|122.5
|RC/Diamond
|HQ
|2650
|2570
|-600
|3
|MBRRC579
|589
|4177
|496
|421174
|472207
|104.3
|84.0
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|4
|MBRDD600
|656
|3900
|450
|421279
|471943
|58.7
|90.6
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|5
|MBRDD601
|645
|3860
|450
|421273
|471901
|58.3
|100.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|6
|MBRDD602
|621
|3880
|450
|421248
|471918
|58.2
|101.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|7
|MBRDD603
|707.4
|4151.5
|492.5
|421294
|472199
|100.7
|125.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|8
|MBRDD604
|771.9
|4040.6
|493.5
|421374
|472098
|101.7
|140.1
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|9
|MBRDD605
|673.4
|4162.8
|495.8
|421259
|472205
|104.0
|183.9
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|10
|MBRDD606
|625.9
|4074.3
|455.1
|421225
|472111
|63.3
|71.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|11
|MBRDD607
|554.4
|3707.8
|484.9
|421205
|471738
|93.1
|50.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|12
|MBRDD608
|564.3
|3687.6
|485.3
|421218
|471720
|93.5
|50.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|13
|MBRDD609
|580.4
|3779.9
|455.2
|421221
|471813
|63.4
|62.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|14
|MBRDD610
|786.0
|4238.9
|495.6
|421360
|472296
|103.8
|53.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|15
|MBRDD611
|640.4
|4200.1
|495.8
|421221
|472238
|104.0
|130.9
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|16
|MBRDD612
|600.9
|4205.4
|496.0
|421182
|472237
|104
|110.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|17
|MBRDD613
|682.7
|4189.4
|495.8
|421265
|472233
|104.0
|150.7
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|18
|MBRDD614
|734.1
|4193.7
|495.6
|421315
|472244
|104
|180.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|19
|MBRDD615
|786.7
|3861.6
|497.5
|421414
|471923
|106
|180.6
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|20
|MBRDD616
|779.4
|3849.7
|497.7
|421408
|471910
|106
|206.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
|21
|MBRRC578
|351.5
|2955.2
|522.4
|421109
|470965
|131
|60.00
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|22
|MBRRC581
|787.2
|4240.2
|495.7
|421361
|472298
|103.8
|84.00
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|23
|MBRRC580
|588.5
|4147.4
|485.7
|421177
|472178
|93.9
|80.00
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|24
|MBRRC610
|606.5
|3811.9
|450.4
|421242
|471849
|59
|50.00
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|25
|MBRRC611
|592.3
|3803.2
|450.3
|421229
|471838
|58
|50.00
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|26
|MBRRC612
|630.4
|3820.0
|450.6
|421265
|471860
|59
|60
|RC
|102mm
|2700
|2620
|-600
|27
|MBRDD617
|763.3
|3981.4
|496.7
|421374
|472038
|105
|200.4
|DD
|PQ/HQ
|2700
|2620
|-600
Table 3. Assay results table for drilling completed to date (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width (m)
|Intercept
|Comment
|MBRRCDD01
|149
160
|154
161
|5
1
|2.01g/t Au & 0.47%Sb and
1.14g/t Au & 0.2%Sb
|Buffalo Reef South extension
|MBRRCDD02
|No significant result
|Buffalo Reef Expansion
|MBRRC579
|2
|24
|22
|0.86g/t Au includes
1m@1.41g/t Au from 2m,
6m@1.9g/t Au from 8m,
2m@0.94g/t Au from 17m,
1m@1.13g/t Au from 22m
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD600
|55
|59
|4
|3.42g/t Au & 0.49%Sb
|Buffalo Reef Expansion
|MBRDD601
|43
|50
|7
|4.79g/t Au & 0.61%Sb includes
5m@6.33g/t Au & 0.79%Sb from 45m
|Buffalo Reef Expansion
|MBRDD602
|22
26
|25
34
|3
8
|1.82g/t Au & 0.61%Sb and
2.17g/t Au & 0.30%Sb includes
3m@3.36g/t Au & 0.58%Sb from 26m
|Buffalo Reef Expansion
|MBRDD603
|53
121
|54
124
|1
3
|3.96g/t Au and
1.71g/t Au
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD604
|99
|103
|4
|3.19g/t Au & 0.50%Sb includes
2m@5.60g/t Au & 0.72%Sb from 100m
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD605
|No significant result
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD606
|36.7
53.3
|45.7
57.4
|9
4.1
|1.23g/t Au & 0.19%Sb and
0.83g/t Au & 0.10%Sb
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD607
|No significant result
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD608
|No significant result
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD609
|No significant result
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD610
|No significant result
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD611
|6.9
|9.9
|3
|4.66g/t Au & 1.28%Sb
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD612
|Waiting results
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD613
|No significant result
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD614
|Waiting results
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD615
|Waiting results
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD616
|Waiting results
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD617
|Waiting results
|Buffalo Reef Expansion
|MBRRC578
|Waiting results
|Buffalo Reef Expansion
|MBRRC581
|Waiting results
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRRC580
|Waiting results
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRRC610
|Waiting results
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRRC611
|Waiting results
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRRC612
|Waiting results
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
Table 4. Collars for Planned Expansion Drilling Selinsing
|Mine Grid
|MRSO
|Hole ID
|East
|North
|RL
|East
|North
|RL
|Depth (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|1
|1064
|1930
|492
|421959
|470049
|100
|380
|270
|-60
|2
|998
|1880
|494
|421900
|469990
|102
|380
|270
|-60
|3
|922
|2110
|498
|421792
|470207
|106
|160
|270
|-60
|4
|970
|2090
|492
|421843
|470194
|100
|160
|270
|-60
|5
|1001
|2050
|494
|421879
|470159
|102
|160
|270
|-60
|6
|1003
|1840
|494
|421911
|469951
|102
|380
|270
|-60
|7
|695
|1580
|521
|421642
|469651
|129
|160
|270
|-60
|8
|669
|1580
|517
|421616
|469647
|126
|160
|270
|-60
|9
|719
|1580
|520
|421666
|469654
|128
|160
|270
|-60
References
[1] TSX: Monument announces commencement of expansion drilling program at Selinsing Gold Mine (July 7, 2025).
Qualified Person’s Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled and approved by Mr. Mark Shelverton BSc (Hons), Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a qualified person as defined by NI43-101.
About Monument
Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 280 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.
