Bitget Wallet's Jamie Elkaleh Says Utility Will Drive the Next Wave of Web3 Adoption

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, joined India Blockchain Week in Bangalore, where Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Elkaleh spoke about how wallets will shape consumer onboarding in 2026. Elkaleh said the next phase of Web3 adoption will rely on giving people clear, practical reasons to use crypto in their daily lives, not just refining app interfaces.

India's role as the world's leading grassroots crypto market framed much of his perspective. Chainalysis ranks India first globally in adoption, driven by a young, mobile-native population with highly sophisticated digital habits. Bitget Wallet has observed the same behavior firsthand, reporting over 80% year-over-year growth in South Asia as users increasingly rely on stablecoins for cross-border transfers, online commerce, onchain trading, and access to global platforms. "India shows exactly what the next generation of users expect," Elkaleh said. "People won't use a wallet just because it exists. They use it when it helps them do something faster or better than before."

He noted that India's digital habits demand apps that feel simple and trustworthy from the start. Features like seedless login, easier recovery, gas-free transactions, and clearer warnings for risky activity help make wallets feel closer to the everyday finance apps people already use. And because the very first action most users take is moving rupees into crypto, Bitget Wallet's recent integration with USDTMarketplace — a local provider connected to more than 100 Indian banks — gives users a fast and cost-efficient way to convert rupees to stablecoins, removing one of the major entry hurdles for first-time Web3 users.

But Elkaleh emphasized that reducing friction is only the beginning. "Simplicity gets users in, and security keeps their confidence, but utility is what makes them stay," he said. He explained that people engage with Web3 when it solves real needs: sending money across borders, paying with stablecoins, or trading global assets instantly. Bitget Wallet has been expanding these everyday uses through stablecoin payments via crypto cards , QR codes , bank transfers , and in-app shop ; seamless cross-chain swaps across more than 25 networks; and broad asset access, including over a million tokens and hundreds of tokenized real-world assets .

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to broaden its India strategy with more localized services and continued simplification of essential features. "Crypto for Everyone means giving people tools they can actually use day to day. India is showing what that future looks like, and our goal is to build the everyday finance app that fits into it," Elkaleh said.

