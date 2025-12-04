Nokia partners with Bharti Airtel to unlock 5G capabilities for developers and enterprises via network APIs

4 December 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a collaboration with Bharti Airtel to make the operator's network capabilities available to third-party developers through Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal. This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets, creating new monetization opportunities and innovative use cases that will span multiple industry verticals.

Following successful trials, Airtel’s network APIs will be available on a subscription basis to an established ecosystem of developers, system integrators and enterprises using Nokia's Network as Code platform. This will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network’s robust capabilities such as AI, 5G, edge computing and more.

Network APIs, which allow operators to virtualize parts of their networks and provide tailored data and features to developers, are changing the game. This technology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of network capabilities while unlocking significant new revenue opportunities.

“At Airtel, we are always working toward bringing the ecosystem together to collaborate for future-ready innovations. In line with this commitment, we are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services,” said Sharat Sinha, CEO, Airtel Business.

“Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community,” said Arvind Khurana, Head of Cloud and Network Services, India, Nokia

Nokia’s Network as Code platform bridges the gap between developers and networks, enabling application innovation while accelerating digital transformation. It provides developers with standardized access to network functions, without having to navigate any of the underlying network technologies. It connects multiple API ecosystems and offers operators the broadest range of network exposure options, paired with robust multi-tier API security and simplified access to network functionalities.

The global ecosystem of Nokia’s Network as Code platform has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecommunications providers, AI and data center customers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators and vertical independent software vendors.

