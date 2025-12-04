SEALSQ Makes Strategic Investment in EeroQ to Accelerate Its “Quantum Made in USA” Strategy

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a strategic investment in EeroQ, a U.S.-based quantum chip design company pioneering a breakthrough approach to building a quantum computer using electrons on helium (eHe). This investment aligns with SEALSQ’s Quantum Made in USA strategy and reinforces its commitment to strengthening the United States and Europe’s leadership in quantum-resistant technologies and future quantum computing platforms.



Earlier this year, SEALSQ launched the SEALQUANTUM.com investment, which aims on investing up to $35 million in startups engaged in quantum computing. Two investments have been finalized, including a partnership with ColibriTD for quantum-as-a-service solutions and the acquisition of the French ASIC design firm IC’ALPS. This new investment in EeroQ is the first that the Company is making in the USA as part of its “Quantum Made in USA” strategy.

EeroQ: Breakthrough Quantum Chip Technology Aligned with SEALSQ’s Roadmap

Founded in 2017, EeroQ aims to build a large-scale quantum computer based on single electrons trapped on superfluid helium, a technology originally proposed in the late 1990s and now made feasible thanks to major advances in materials science, microfabrication, and cryogenic engineering.

EeroQ’s design offers several key advantages that align with SEALSQ’s long-term strategic priorities:

Unlike other QC architectures requiring datacenter-scale cryogenic infrastructure, EeroQ’s qubits — based on the smallest particle in nature — enable the design of quantum processors as small as a thumbnail. CMOS-compatible fabrication: EeroQ’s platform is designed to be manufactured using standard semiconductor processes, directly compatible with SEALSQ’s secure semiconductor personalization and OSAT capabilities.

all-to-all connectivity, and

mobility of qubits, enabling novel architectures.

This positions EeroQ as one of the most scalable approaches to quantum computing currently under development.

Strategic Alignment with SEALSQ’s “Quantum Made in USA” Vision

SEALSQ’s investment strengthens its strategy to build an integrated post-quantum and quantum-era semiconductor ecosystem, combining:

Post-quantum cryptographic chips (already commercialized) Quantum-resistant secure microcontrollers Advanced personalization centers in the USA and UAE Future quantum accelerator chips developed in strategic partnership

EeroQ’s U.S.-based design and fabrication roadmap supports SEALSQ’s commitment to U.S.-sovereign and Europe-sovereign quantum technologies, a growing national security priority.

Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of SEALSQ, commented: “Our strategic investment in EeroQ is a key step in SEALSQ’s ‘Quantum Made in USA’ industrial strategy. EeroQ’s helium-based quantum architecture is one of the most promising scalable designs we have seen. By aligning their breakthrough chip technology with SEALSQ’s secure semiconductor expertise, we are helping accelerate the development of quantum systems that are sovereign, secure, and industrially viable.”

Nick Farina, co-founder and CEO of EeroQ, emphasizing capital-efficient scalability unmatched by other architectures, noted, “We designed EeroQ to scale using the mature CMOS fabrication ecosystem. Our devices are extremely compact with far fewer moving parts, allowing us to scale faster and more efficiently. SEALSQ’s strategic investment strengthens our mission to bring ethical, powerful, and scalable quantum computing to market. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, demand for strategic quantum technologies is rising rapidly due to both corporate needs and national security imperatives.”

Leadership, Ethics & USA Expansion

EeroQ recently appointed Princeton Professor Steve Lyon as CTO and completed a 9,600 sq ft quantum R&D facility in Chicago, contributing to the city’s growing position as a major quantum innovation hub..

EeroQ is also one of the industry’s leading voices on quantum ethics. Co-Founder Faye Wattleton, renowned for her work in governance and public policy, has led research initiatives on ethical frameworks for responsible quantum development since 2018, a perspective aligned with SEALSQ’s commitment to trustworthy technology ecosystems.

About EeroQ

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum computing company building a patented approach to a quantum computer (QC) using electrons on helium. Founded in 2017, EeroQ's unique approach to building a QC leverages today's existing chip fabrication technology (CMOS), allowing the company to scale rapidly using a fraction of the resources most companies require. EeroQ is also helping to create early ethical and policy guidelines to maximize the positive impact of QC. For more information, visit www.eeroq.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







