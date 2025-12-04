LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

4 December 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on 3 December 2025 that Geoffrey Gavey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR purchased ordinary shares of NIL par value each in the Company.

Formal notification in respect of the PDMR is set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a)



Name Geoffrey Gavey 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities b)



Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)



Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b)



LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of nil par value Identification code ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b)



Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares in the Company c)



Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.048411 24,700



d)



Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 24,700 - Price £100,277.22 e)



Date of the transaction



03 December 2025, f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) g) Additional Information





