LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4 December 2025
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(the "Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
The Company was notified on 3 December 2025 that Geoffrey Gavey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR purchased ordinary shares of NIL par value each in the Company.
Formal notification in respect of the PDMR is set out below.
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Geoffrey Gavey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Foresight Group Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of nil par value
|Identification code
|ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.048411
|24,700
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|24,700
|- Price
|£100,277.22
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|03 December 2025,
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|g)
|Additional Information
