Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI:  213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4 December 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

 (the "Company")

 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on 3 December 2025 that Geoffrey Gavey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR purchased ordinary shares of NIL par value each in the Company.

Formal notification in respect of the PDMR is set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)

 		NameGeoffrey Gavey
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/statusPerson Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
b)

 		Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)

 		NameForesight Group Holdings Limited
b)

 		LEI213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of nil par value
Identification codeISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76
  
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Acquisition of shares in the Company
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)    
  Price(s)Volume(s) 
  £4.04841124,700 
    

 		 
d)

 		Aggregated information 
  
- Aggregated volume24,700
  
- Price£100,277.22
  
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 		03 December 2025,
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 		London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
g)Additional Information 


Enquiries    
Foresight Group Holdings Limited   
Jo-anna NicolleCompany Secretary   
+44 (0)20 3667 8100    
     
Deutsche Numis  H-Advisors Maitland 
Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0)20 7260 1000 +44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562 
   Foresight@h-advisors.global



Recommended Reading