MEXC Sponsors Bitcoin MENA 2025, New COO Vugar Usi Zade to Attend





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced its sponsorship of Bitcoin MENA 2025, one of the Middle East and North Africa's premier conferences for Bitcoin and Web3 innovation. The conference will take place on December 8–9 at the ADNEC Center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. MEXC's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Vugar Usi Zade, will attend the conference to engage with industry leaders and participate in discussions shaping the region's digital asset landscape.

Bitcoin MENA 2025 is expected to attract over 12,000 attendees, including international and regional industry leaders, innovators, institutional investors, and policymakers. The conference will focus on institutional Bitcoin strategies, regulatory developments, mining infrastructure, and energy innovation.

This marks MEXC's first sponsorship of Bitcoin MENA, reflecting the exchange's strategic focus on the region's rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. Through this sponsorship, MEXC aims to deepen engagement with industry leaders and crypto communities while supporting the continued development of digital asset markets across MENA.

"Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading hub for Bitcoin innovation in the Middle East and North Africa, with a regulatory environment and infrastructure that are setting new standards across the region," said Vugar Usi Zade, MEXC's Chief Operating Officer. "Bitcoin MENA brings together industry leaders and innovators advancing Bitcoin adoption and digital asset development. MEXC is honored to support this conference, and we're committed to supporting the region's growth and driving innovation together with industry partners. I look forward to the valuable discussions and connections this conference will bring."

MEXC will be exhibiting at booth M-163 with a standalone showcase featuring interactive on-site games and exclusive giveaways. Attendees are invited to stop by, participate in the activities, and engage with the MEXC team.

