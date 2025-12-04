KBR Enhancing F/A-18 Foreign Military Sales with Contract for NAVAIR

HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an estimated $117M cost-plus-fixed-fee follow-on contract to provide Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support for Naval Air System Command’s (NAVAIR) F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265). KBR provides expertise to help Australia, Finland and Switzerland maintain and operate their F/A-18 fighter jets through PMA-265 for optimal defense readiness. This includes implementation, engineering and logistics, ensuring the jets stay outfitted with the newest tools and technology and are mission-ready. The work ensures smooth coordination between countries and keeps aircraft safe, reliable and ready to fly. Contract performance will take place across multiple U.S. locations and international partner nations over a period of five years.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide integrated program management, engineering, financial and logistics support for the F/A-18 FMS programs with Finland, Australia and Switzerland. The team will assist PMA-265 in sustaining aircraft systems, managing acquisition and training efforts, and supporting lifecycle logistics and communications security operations.

“KBR has supported this program for multiple decades,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President of Defense, Intel and Space. “This contract win showcases KBR’s expertise on the F/A-18 platform and position as a trusted long-term partner for NAVAIR.”

For more than 40 years, KBR has provided subject matter expertise across systems engineering, diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, cybersecurity and technology development with extensive FMS knowledge across all variants of the F/A-18 platform. They regularly analyze Security Assistance and National Disclosure Policy procedures, programs and requirements, and make recommendations for changes to modernize FMS policies and ensure collaboration across the U.S. and partner nations.

