Half-year Financial Report

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI Number : 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

4 December 2025

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2025

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 September 2025. A summary of the information includes:

Loss in the period of 0.64 pence per share (0.6% on opening net asset value) (30 September 2024: return of 8.51 pence per share)

Net asset value of 112.72 pence per share (31 March 2025: 116.22 pence per share)

£268.3 million fund size (30 September 2024: £145.7 million)

Dividend paid of 2.91 pence per share in the period (30 September 2024: 3.14 pence per share)

The Board declared a second dividend of 2.82 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2026, which will be paid on 27 February 2026 to shareholders on the register on 6 February 2026.

