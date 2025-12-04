HUB Cyber Security Announces Major Commercial Win Following New Agreement With Leading Aerospace & Defense Manufacturer

TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and secured data fabric technologies, today announced a significant new commercial licensing software agreement with one of the world’s most prominent aerospace and defense manufacturers, marking another major step in HUB’s expansion across mission-critical and sovereign-grade environments.

This multi-year agreement is expected to provide meaningful six-figure revenues with strong potential for growth as additional systems and fleets adopt HUB’s platform.

The agreement includes a perpetual license and multi-year support package for FavoWeb FRACAS, HUB’s advanced reliability-intelligence platform used by global aerospace leaders to manage real-time failure tracking, predictive reliability analytics, and corrective-action workflows across complex fleets and high-performance systems. FavoWeb will serve as a critical digital-reliability layer supporting one of the most advanced aerospace development programs currently underway, enabling faster development cycles, improved system availability, and significant lifecycle savings across the platform’s multinational operations.

The manufacturer selected FavoWeb following an extensive, multi-phased technical evaluation that assessed HUB’s ability to meet the stringent reliability, safety, and traceability requirements associated with next-generation aviation systems. Over the course of the evaluation, HUB’s engineering and product teams worked closely with the client to validate performance at scale and ensure seamless integration into the company’s global engineering processes.

This partnership extends HUB’s growing presence in the global aerospace and defense industry, joining the ranks of leading avionics manufacturers and defense integrators that rely on HUB solutions to support their long-term engineering and operational infrastructure.

“This engagement is a powerful confirmation of the direction in which HUB is moving. When one of the world’s most sophisticated aerospace manufacturers chooses HUB to underpin reliability and mission-critical performance, it reflects both the strength of our technology and the trust in our team,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security. “We take great pride in providing software and reliability systems to some of the world’s leading aviation companies. This new partnership reinforces our role as a strategic layer in the engineering stack of the most demanding programs. We expect this relationship to expand substantially as the program grows.”

HUB continues to experience accelerating demand for its secured data fabric and reliability-engineering solutions across aerospace, defense, financial services, banking, energy, and other highly regulated sectors.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning HUB or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

