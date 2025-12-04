Fold Survey Finds 60% of Consumers Are Interested in Gifting Bitcoin This Holiday Season

PHOENIX, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the “Company”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today released new findings from its 2025 Holiday Bitcoin Gifting Outlook. The study reveals strong interest in gifting bitcoin this holiday season and a clear preference to use well-known, regulated U.S. financial brands they trust.

Bitcoin has become a unique store-of-value gift, one that fits naturally into the shift toward digital gifting and long-term value. According to the survey, 60% of consumers say they are interested in gifting bitcoin this holiday season. Additionally, 62% of consumers said they trust the crypto gift cards currently available on the market, showing the rapid adoption of the new product. Most notably, 78% of respondents said they find a bitcoin gift card from a well-known, regulated U.S. financial institution more appealing than those offered by typical crypto companies, a significant 16-percentage-point lift over baseline trust.

“This data confirms that bitcoin is entering a new phase of mainstream adoption. Consumers aren’t just curious anymore, they’re ready to give bitcoin in the same way they give gift cards or cash,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “The fact that nearly eight in ten consumers prefer bitcoin gift cards from regulated U.S. financial institutions is a breakthrough signal for Fold. We’re watching trust reshape the bitcoin market in real time. Consumers are reorganizing around regulated providers and leaving unregulated players behind. We believe the 2025 holiday season will mark a historic inflection point, the moment regulated financial players like Fold become the primary gateway for mainstream bitcoin adoption.”

Key Findings from Fold’s 2025 Holiday Bitcoin Gifting Outlook

60% of respondents are interested in gifting bitcoin this holiday season.

62% trust the crypto gift card products currently available online.

78% say a crypto gift card from a well-known, regulated U.S. financial company is more appealing than one from a typical crypto company.



Methodology

The 2025 Holiday Bitcoin Gifting Outlook is based on responses from 626 U.S. consumers collected in October and November 2025 through a third-party survey panel. All participants were 18 years or older and represented a mix of genders, age groups, and geographic regions across the United States. Results reflect self-reported attitudes around bitcoin and how consumers plan to gift bitcoin during the holiday season.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,500 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

