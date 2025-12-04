Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Jared Suchan as Director and Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jared Suchan as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Dr. Suchan is a professional geoscientist with more than a decade of experience advancing mineral exploration projects across Canada and the United States, working in diverse geological settings that include uranium, rare earth elements, lithium, diamonds, base metals, and gold. His career has taken him from northern, remote field programs in the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Saskatchewan to emerging critical-mineral districts in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland, Montana, and Wyoming, where he has led multidisciplinary teams, designed early-stage exploration strategies, and helped transition conceptual targets into drill-ready opportunities. Dr. Suchan earned his Ph.D. in Environmental Systems Engineering in 2023 and previously completed degrees in both Geology and Geography at the University of Regina in 2015. He currently serves as Vice-President Exploration for Global Uranium, Integral Metals, and Vortex Energy; as Technical Advisor to Pan American Energy; as Managing Partner with Voyageur Exploration; and as Chief Operating Officer of Northern Critical Minerals, roles that complement his technical expertise with corporate strategy and project development experience.

Dr. Suchan’s appointment follows the resignation of Paul Gorman as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“On behalf of the Board, I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Jared Suchan as our new Chief Executive Officer,” said Paul Sparkes, Director of Traction Uranium. “Jared brings a strong mix of technical depth and practical exploration leadership that we believe will be invaluable as we advance the Company’s uranium strategy. I would also like to thank Paul Gorman for his contributions and commitment to Traction over the years, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/.



