American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Secures Third Pennsylvania Distributor as Mid-State Beverage Company Supercharges White-Hot American Rebel Light Beer National Distribution Rollout

Award-winning Molson Coors wholesaler, Mid-State with 50+ year legacy, 12-county footprint and 6-day-a-week coverage adds major scale in central and northern Pennsylvania for American Rebel Light Beer

Mid-State (PA) addition follows recent American Rebel Light Beer wins with Wilson McGinley (PA), Muller Distributing (PA), Commercial Distributing (MA) and C & C Distributors (AR) as NBWA potential distribution pipeline continues to convert into signed deals at accelerating pace

Nashville, TN, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), America’s Patriotic Brand and maker of American Rebel Light Beer ((American Rebel Beer) America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer —today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Mid-State Beverage Company (“Mid-State”), a respected Molson Coors network wholesaler serving central and northern Pennsylvania.

The Mid-State agreement marks American Rebel’s third top-tier Pennsylvania distributor and its fourth new wholesaler in less than three weeks, following recent announcements with Wilson McGinley and Muller Distributing in Pennsylvania, Commercial Distributing Company in Massachusetts, and C & C Distributors in Arkansas. (markets.businessinsider.com)

The deal, executed through American Rebel Beverages, continues the white-hot distribution momentum that began at the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, where American Rebel Light Beer executives met with more than 110 distributors and generated 83 qualified follow-ups that are now rapidly converting into signed partnerships across the country. (CompuServe)

“Mid-State Beverage Company is a perfect example of why our distribution-first strategy is producing results so fast,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “They know every buyer, they own the cold box, and they actively sell the brands they believe in. Combine that elite execution with the way consumers are responding to our clean taste and proud patriotic message, and the math is simple: this is going to move very fast in Pennsylvania. We are also in late-stage discussions with additional wholesalers to secure the remainder of the state for American Rebel Light Beer in the near term.”





Mid-State + American Rebel Light Beer is a powerful combination

Mid-State Beverage Company, founded in 1970 and family-owned for more than five decades, is widely recognized as north-central Pennsylvania’s premier beverage wholesaler and an elite member of the Molson Coors network. The company services thousands of on-premise and off-premise accounts across 12 counties—Clinton, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Columbia, Schuylkill, and Lycoming—providing high-frequency coverage and deep retail relationships across the region.

Mid-State brings American Rebel Light Beer:

Blue-chip portfolio credibility: Distributor for Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon, Yuengling, Samuel Adams, Heineken, White Claw, Truly, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, Mike’s Hard and hundreds of other brands—giving American Rebel Light Beer the opportunity to compete alongside category leaders from day one.

Distributor for and hundreds of other brands—giving American Rebel Light Beer the opportunity to compete alongside category leaders from day one. Serious infrastructure: Centrally located Williamsport warehouse, a fleet of temperature-controlled trucks, and six-day-a-week delivery across its territory.

Centrally located Williamsport warehouse, a fleet of temperature-controlled trucks, and across its territory. Proven execution: Recipient of Diageo’s Golden Bar Award , which recognizes top distributors nationally for outstanding performance and execution.

Recipient of , which recognizes top distributors nationally for outstanding performance and execution. Community and patriotic alignment: Longstanding support of local charities, veterans’ causes, and community institutions—reflecting the same values that power American Rebel’s brand.

In short, Mid-State combines the scale of a national house with the attention to detail of a family-owned business, giving American Rebel Light Beer a powerful launch platform in a strategically important region of the Keystone State.





American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Quote

“We told investors from day one that American Rebel Light Beer would grow with the strongest, most committed distributors in America—and Mid-State is exactly that,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “They’re Molson Coors-backed, family-owned, award-winning, and they flat-out know how to move beer. When you plug a brand like American Rebel Light—clean, crisp, unapologetically patriotic—into a network like Mid-State’s, you don’t just get distribution, you get velocity, visibility, and validation.”

“Pennsylvania is sacred ground in America’s patriotic story, and now we have three top-tier partners—Wilson McGinley in the west, Muller Distributing in Philadelphia and the east, and Mid-State covering the heart of the state—all aligned behind our distribution-first strategy. Add in our new partners in Massachusetts and Arkansas, and it’s clear we’ve got unstoppable momentum. This is a national rollout taking shape in real time. We’re executing, we’re adding territory, and we’re doing it with some of the best wholesalers in the country. Rebel Up, Pennsylvania. Rebel Up, America.”

Mid-State Beverage Company: Elite Infrastructure and Local Muscle

For more than 50 years, Mid-State has been the go-to beer wholesaler in central and northern Pennsylvania, representing the full Molson Coors portfolio alongside a broad roster of domestic, craft, and import brands. The company is trusted with more than 500 brands, giving it significant negotiating power and cold-box influence with key retailers.

Key capabilities include:

12-County Coverage: Comprehensive reach across central and northern Pennsylvania, including both rural communities and population centers such as Williamsport and Pottsville.

Comprehensive reach across central and northern Pennsylvania, including both rural communities and population centers such as Williamsport and Pottsville. High-frequency service: Six-day-a-week delivery to bars, restaurants, grocery chains, c-stores, beer distributors, and veterans’ halls throughout its territory.

Six-day-a-week delivery to bars, restaurants, grocery chains, c-stores, beer distributors, and veterans’ halls throughout its territory. Dedicated sales & merchandising teams: Experienced, locally rooted sales reps and merchandisers who understand the market and know how to win shelf space and draft lines.

Experienced, locally rooted sales reps and merchandisers who understand the market and know how to win shelf space and draft lines. National-caliber systems: As a Molson Coors aligned wholesaler, Mid-State leverages best-in-class logistics, data, and retail execution standards comparable to the largest beer networks in the country.

Mid-State’s combination of coverage, credibility, and execution makes it an ideal partner to scale American Rebel Light Beer quickly and efficiently across central and northern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania: Three Top-Tier Distributors, One Unified Strategy

Today’s announcement completes a powerful three-distributor alignment in one of the nation’s most important beer markets: (markets.businessinsider.com)

Wilson McGinley – Western Pennsylvania: Strategic partnership to launch American Rebel Light Beer across western Pennsylvania, with an initial focus on on-premise (bars and restaurants) and a growing off-premise presence through the holiday season.

Strategic partnership to launch American Rebel Light Beer across western Pennsylvania, with an initial focus on on-premise (bars and restaurants) and a growing off-premise presence through the holiday season. Muller Distributing – Philadelphia & Eastern Pennsylvania: Top-tier addition bringing American Rebel Light—America’s Patriotic Beer—to Philadelphia and eastern Pennsylvania, with on-premise launches beginning early December 2025 and off-premise rollout slated for Q1 2026.

Top-tier addition bringing American Rebel Light—America’s Patriotic Beer—to Philadelphia and eastern Pennsylvania, with on-premise launches beginning early December 2025 and off-premise rollout slated for Q1 2026. Mid-State Beverage Company – Central & Northern Pennsylvania: Today’s announcement extends American Rebel Light’s footprint into 12 additional counties, effectively filling in the heart of the Keystone State with a Molson Coors powerhouse.

Collectively, these three distributors give American Rebel Light Beer additional statewide coverage across key population centers and high-affinity patriotic communities, all through family-owned, top-tier wholesalers that share the Company’s values and commitment to execution.

National Distribution-First Strategy: Massachusetts and Arkansas Wins

American Rebel’s Pennsylvania build-out comes on the heels of two other recently announced distribution victories, underscoring the strength of its distribution-first growth strategy: (markets.businessinsider.com)

Commercial Distributing Company (Massachusetts): A third-generation, family-owned Molson Coors wholesaler with a 90-year legacy and more than 1,500 accounts is launching American Rebel Light Beer across Western Massachusetts , providing immediate access to high-volume chain and independent retailers.

A third-generation, family-owned Molson Coors wholesaler with a and more than is launching American Rebel Light Beer across , providing immediate access to high-volume chain and independent retailers. C & C Distributors (Arkansas): A family-owned Anheuser-Busch network wholesaler with a 30+ year track record in northeast Arkansas is rolling out American Rebel Light Beer beginning early December 2025, giving the brand route-to-market coverage across a cluster of culturally aligned, patriotic heartland counties.

These wins, combined with the Pennsylvania announcements, demonstrate how the NBWA 2025 pipeline is turning into a growing roster of top-tier Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch network partners, each bringing entrenched retail relationships, cold-box clout, and proven execution to American Rebel’s national rollout. (CompuServe)

American Rebel Light Beer: Product Snapshot

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold—crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers.

Since its 2024 launch, American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) has rapidly expanded its multi-state distribution footprint through a growing network of independent wholesalers and national and regional retail placements, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Mart, and (beginning spring 2026) Southeastern Grocers. “Rebel Light” has secured distribution in 17 states and counting by insisting on partnerships with the nation’s strongest family-owned wholesalers.

American Rebel Light Beer: “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer.”

About Mid-State Beverage Company

Founded in 1970 by Donald H. Heim, Mid-State Beverage Company has grown into one of Pennsylvania’s premier beverage wholesalers. Family-owned and operated for more than five decades, Mid-State is known for its consistency, customer service, and community focus and has been recognized nationally with awards such as Diageo’s Golden Bar Award. The company services a broad swath of north-central Pennsylvania from its Williamsport headquarters, delivering a portfolio of more than 500 brands to hundreds of retail customers across the region.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) — America’s Patriotic Brand — began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

American Rebel Light Beer Retail & Distribution Opportunities

Todd Porter

President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations

ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company’s distribution-first strategy; expected performance of the partnership with Mid-State Beverage Company and other recently added distributors; the timing, scope and success of planned on-premise and off-premise rollouts in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Arkansas and other markets; the Company’s ability to convert interest from the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention into additional distribution agreements, new market entries or other business opportunities; and potential or anticipated future retail authorizations or expansions with regional and national chains.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute definitive agreements with potential new distributors identified at NBWA 2025 or through other business development activities; whether any such agreements, if executed, result in meaningful sales volume or profitability; the performance of existing and new distributors, including Mid-State Beverage Company, Wilson McGinley, Muller Distributing, Commercial Distributing Company and C & C Distributors; competitive responses from other beer brands; general economic and market conditions; supply chain and production risks; regulatory changes; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, initial retail placements and authorizations — including those with national, regional, specialty and convenience chains — do not guarantee long‑term placement, expanded distribution, future purchase orders or successful sell‑through of American Rebel Light Beer. Retail authorizations may be limited in time or geography, may be subject to test or trial periods, and may be reduced, modified or discontinued by the retailer at any time based on factors such as consumer demand, category performance, competitive activity, pricing, promotions, supply reliability, merchandising support and retailer strategy. Even where American Rebel Light Beer has secured shelf, cold box or tap handle placement, there can be no assurance that consumers will purchase the product at levels sufficient to sustain or grow distribution.

Other important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition are described in American Rebel’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachment