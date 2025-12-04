Hydrogen Pipeline Market to Grow at 19.3% CAGR by 2030

Boston, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Market for Hydrogen Pipeline” is projected to reach $8.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen pipeline market, segmenting it by type, pressure, distance, pipeline status, and structure. It highlights key technological advances, competitive dynamics, and economic trends shaping the industry. A patent analysis offers insights into innovation and market competition. The report also includes detailed company profiles and a regional breakdown covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This report is especially relevant now due to the accelerating global shift toward emission-free transportation, which is driving demand for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Hydrogen pipelines play a crucial role in enabling this transition by offering a cost-effective solution for large-scale hydrogen transport. They also support the integration of hydrogen across key sectors such as industry, mobility, and power generation. Additionally, trends like cross-border hydrogen transmission and favorable government policies and incentives are further increasing the need for robust hydrogen pipeline infrastructure.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Government Policies for Developing Hydrogen Infrastructure: Governments are backing hydrogen development through subsidies, strategic plans, and regulatory support. These initiatives reduce investment risks and encourage the construction of hydrogen pipelines as part of broader clean energy goals.

Growing Use of Hydrogen in Multiple Applications: Hydrogen is being adopted across the refining, steel production, power generation, and heating industries. Its versatility increases the need for reliable transport systems, making pipelines essential for meeting growing demand.

Growing Demand for Hydrogen as a Cleaner Fuel Source: As countries aim to cut carbon emissions, hydrogen is emerging as a key clean fuel. Green hydrogen, produced from renewables, offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, driving the need for infrastructure to distribute it efficiently.

Use of Hydrogen in the Transportation Sector: Hydrogen is gaining traction in transportation, especially for heavy-duty vehicles, trains, and ships. Fuel cell vehicles require a steady hydrogen supply, boosting the demand for pipelines to support refueling networks and logistics.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $3.1 billion Market size forecast $8.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.3% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Type, Pressure, Distance, Pipeline Status, Pipeline Structure, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World (RoW) Market Drivers Government support and policies for developing hydrogen infrastructure.

Growing use of hydrogen in multiple applications.

Demand for hydrogen as a cleaner fuel source.

Rising use of hydrogen in the transportation sector.

Interesting facts

The repurposed segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 21.2%, and is projected to reach $3,706.2 million over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the cost-effectiveness of repurposed pipelines over new infrastructure. Also, it has much less environmental impact on the local community than installing a new gas pipeline.

The plastics and composites segment is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 22.8% in 2024, and is projected to reach $1,563.9 million by the end of 2030. The growth of the segment is attributed to the lightweight design of plastics and composites, their immunity to hydrogen embrittlement, and the lower cost of installation compared to steel pipelines.

North America accounted for 54.8% of the global market in 2024 and is projected to reach $4,616.5 million by the end of 2030. The growth of the North American market is attributed to supportive government regulations and funding, increasing awareness of clean energy transportation, and financial incentives for hydrogen production and infrastructure development.

Emerging startups

H2SITE: H2SITE was founded in 2020. In January 2025, the company successfully closed its Series B funding round at $41.9 million from a consortium of investors.

Cenergy Holdings: Cenergy was founded in 2016. In December 2023, the company announced that Corinth Pipeworks, its steel pipes segment, was awarded a contract worth more than $31.4 million by DESFA (Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator of Greece).

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The market is projected to reach $8.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The factors driving the growth of the market are:

Government support and policies for developing the hydrogen infrastructure.

The growing use of hydrogen in various applications.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The major market segments are type, pressure, distance, pipeline status, and pipeline structure.

Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

The onshore segment will be dominant through the forecast period.

Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the global market.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

High infrastructure costs, and the flammability of hydrogen, which poses a risk of accidents and explosions are the primary challenges/restraints in the market. Upcoming demand for hydrogen as a cleaner fuel source and growing demand for hydrogen from the transportation sector are the key opportunities in the market.

Market leaders include:

DESFA

ENAGAS S.A.

ENERGINET

FLUXYS

GASUNIE

GF INDUSTRY AND INFRASTRUCTURE FLOW SOLUTIONS

SALZGITTER AG

SNAM SPA

SOLUFORCE B.V.

TENARIS

