AUO Advances 3D and AI Technologies to Power Smart Healthcare Innovations

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO, leveraging its leading display and sensing technologies, continues to drive diverse, integrated solutions across vertical markets. In the healthcare sector, AUO actively collaborates with partners to accelerate the development of a smart healthcare ecosystem. This year, AUO’s subsidiary AUO Display Plus (ADP), together with AUO Health, DentLabX, and 12 ecosystem partners, joins the 2025 Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan under the theme "Beyond 3D, Precision AI." The joint showcase brings together advanced display technology, real-time image streaming, edge computing, and AI to enable applications including 3D surgical imaging, AI-assisted medical image interpretations, and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Digital Detection. These innovations aim to deliver efficient, precise, and intelligent diagnostic and treatment options, establishing a new benchmark for high-quality healthcare services.

AUO Display Plus President Tina Wu stated: "The advancement of smart healthcare depends not only on a single technology, but on the collective strength of the entire ecosystem. AUO integrates group-wide resources and collaborates closely with partners in AI, edge computing, and clinical applications to build cross-domain, innovative solutions. Working hand-in-hand with industry, government, and academia, we are implementing smart healthcare solutions—from microsurgery to remote surgical training—to enhance surgical precision and safety, strengthen team coordination, and support the healthcare industry in achieving greater value and sustainable growth."

ADP Elevates 3D Imaging Technology for Microsurgery and Clinical Training



ADP continues to advance its 3D display technology by partnering with Microinstruments Medical Technology and DET Corporation to introduce “3D Microsurgery Imaging Solution.” By integrating the MMI Symani® Surgical System with Mitaka surgical microscopes, this solution extends 3D visualization capabilities from endoscopic surgeries to complex microsurgeries involving nerves, blood vessels, and lymphatics, providing an ultra-clear stereoscopic field to support precise and delicate surgical manipulation.

Lead surgeons can utilize a high-resolution 4K 3D medical display to obtain a comfortable, high-depth stereoscopic view without relying on traditional microscope eyepieces. This enables clear visualization of sub-millimeter vessels and tissues, reduces fatigue during prolonged operations, and enhances surgical accuracy and safety. Assisting surgeons can simultaneously view the same stereoscopic scene through a naked-eye 3D display, enabling smooth equipment handling and instrument transfer, strengthening intraoperative collaboration, and improving overall surgical efficiency.

ADP also collaborates with Sunbloom Biotech to introduce the “MediThinQ 3D Microsurgery Solution,” featuring an immersive, low-latency, and color-accurate 3D display that enhances precision in microsurgical procedures such as hair transplantation, dental surgery, and dermatologic interventions. In addition, ADP works with Great Choice to offer a “3D Imaging Solution for Remote Surgical Training,” supporting multi-angle, real-time streaming and recording to enhance clinical teaching effectiveness and shorten the learning curve for complex surgical techniques.

ADP is further accelerating the adoption and validation of its 3D imaging systems. The SurgiEyes Real-time 3D Solution for Robotic Surgery, supporting real-time 3D image streaming, has received TFDA Class II medical device approval and has been deployed across several medical-center-level hospitals, including China Medical University Hsinchu Hospital. It has supported hundreds of Da Vinci colorectal and urological procedures, significantly improving operational precision and efficiency while enhancing the quality of surgical training.

ADP Collaborates with ADLINK to Drive Precision Healthcare with Edge Computing

As real-time imaging and AI-assisted interpretation are transforming smart healthcare, edge computing plays a critical role in enabling precision medicine. ADP has partnered with ADLINK, along with Taiwanese medical startups to integrate advanced display technology, image streaming, and edge AI to deliver a high-performance, low-latency solution for AI-assisted interpretation and treatment, enhancing the accuracy of clinical image analysis.

In collaboration with NaviFUS, the “NaviFUS ® Neuronavigation-guided Focused Ultrasound System” leverages ADLINK’s medical-grade edge computing platform to integrate optical navigation with transcranial focused ultrasound. This non-invasive solution precisely directs energy to intracranial targets, temporarily opens the blood–brain barrier, and enhances drug delivery and therapeutic effectiveness. Future development will incorporate AI algorithms to integrate CT and MR images for skull correction and image fusion, enabling rapid generation of optimal treatment plans for intelligent, precise therapy.

In partnership with Tech-Image, the “Disposable Endoscopic Imaging Solution” employs a single-use spinal endoscope to reduce cross-infection risk. The system integrates ADLINK's MDR-certified medical monitor and touch panel PC, providing a clear, intuitive imaging interface that supports precise surgical operation, optimizes procedural workflow, and improves safety and efficiency.

AUO is also expanding its smart healthcare innovation to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Through digitalization and AI technologies, AUO aims to redefine TCM detection workflows and deliver a more efficient, scientific clinical experience. AUO Health continues to advance its TCM Digital Detection Solution by integrating AI technology, launching software services such as Pulse Analysis and Tongue Image Capturing System, demonstrating its innovative R&D capabilities in TCM digitalization.

The Pulse Analysis uses algorithms and signal processing to analyze key pulse characteristics – including position, rate, form, force, and rhythm - providing visualized data to support evaluation of vascular elasticity and cardiopulmonary function. The Tongue Image Capturing System utilizes color restoration algorithms and AI image recognition to help practitioners quickly identify characteristic features, reducing examination time and improving consultation efficiency.



The TCM Digital Detection Solution has been adopted by more than 10 leading medical institutions across Taiwan, including the College of Chinese Medicine at China Medical University, Taipei City Hospital, and Ma Kuang United Clinics of Traditional Chinese Medicine. AUO Health is also actively collaborating with industry, government, and academia to promote the adoption and development of digitalization in TCM.

This year, DentLabX showcases its Smart Dental Lab Management Suite, featuring the Smart Dental Shade Matching Solution, which provides real-time, highly accurate shade analysis to reduce the remakes of dental prosthetics. The solution received the 2025 National Innovation Award, underscoring AUO’s strength in cross-domain integration and its role in driving the digital transformation of dentistry.

As the global healthcare industry undergoes transformation driven by AI, AUO will continue to strengthen its focus on healthcare applications and promote the adoption of 3D and AI-powered digital solutions to broaden its services and presence in the global market.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company’s website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof as AUO Corporation.

Follow AUO >> Link edIn

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

Safe Harbour Notice

AUO Corporation (“AUO” or the “Company”) (TWSE: 2409), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks. In addition, our Annual Report contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f0b4f45-85b2-40fc-a0a1-1582cc736fa0