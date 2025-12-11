AUO Earns Double “A” Rating from CDP, Showcasing Leadership in Data-Driven Carbon Management and Water Conservation

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As extreme weather and water security increasingly impact global climate governance and business operations, AUO has taken bold steps toward net-zero emissions and sustainable development. In 2025, AUO was honored with the prestigious Double “A” rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), earning top scores in both Climate Change and Water Security—a testament to its global leadership in sustainability. CDP commended AUO, stating: “AUO has set an industry benchmark by driving environmental transparency and translating commitments into concrete actions.”

AUO has long championed carbon management and environmental transparency, becoming one of Taiwan’s earliest CDP participants in 2007. Over the past two decades, AUO has continuously strengthened its carbon reduction initiatives. In 2010, AUO introduced a Product Carbon Footprint Management System, integrating product lifecycle carbon data. This year, AUO launched the One Data Carbon Management Platform, fully digitizing company-wide Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data to enhance accuracy, real-time monitoring, and decision-making efficiency—accelerating carbon reduction performance.

For more than a decade, AUO has implemented an internal carbon pricing mechanism, embedding environmental costs into business operation. In 2025, AUO advanced its efforts by initiating carbon credit trading, supporting enterprises mitigate carbon fee impacts. AUO also reaffirmed its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality buildings across all Taiwan facilities by 2030. In 2023, AUO’s headquarters GRC Building* became the first in Taiwan to complete verification, reduction, and offset processes, earning ISO 14068 Carbon Neutral Verification—a pioneering achievement for the industry.

AUO proactively addresses climate-related risks through global standards. Since 2019, AUO has operated a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), integrating global regulatory and market trends into its sustainability framework. AUO publishes annual TCFD reports to ensure stakeholders have clear visibility into its climate governance. In line with the global “Nature Positive” initiative, AUO released its first Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report in 2024, identifying company dependencies and impacts on natural ecosystems and implementing mitigation strategies to reinforce resilience.

AUO prioritizes water conservation, reuse, and recycling as core strategies, leveraging AI and IoT technologies to automate equipment and optimize processes. In 2024, AUO achieved a 94.7% process water recycling rate and continues to expand the use of reclaimed water to reduce reliance on natural sources. AUO also adheres to international water management standards, earning Taiwan’s first ISO 46001 certification in 2021 and extending system coverage to all Taiwan sites in 2024.

Building on its extensive experience in low-carbon transformation, AUO established AET SustainTek, a subsidiary offering one-stop green solutions to help businesses enhance energy efficiency and achieve practical carbon reduction—amplifying AUO’s sustainability influence across industries.

AUO’s Double “A” rating underscores its leadership in sustainability. Looking ahead, AUO will continue to drive the net-zero transition through technological innovation and data governance, strengthening environmental resilience across its operations and value chain—positioning itself as a key force in Taiwan’s journey toward the national 2050 net-zero goal.

Note*：The term "Buildings" in this context regarding Carbon Neutrality refers specifically to the emissions generated by AUO’s headquarters building, GRC, during its operational phase.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

