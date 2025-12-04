Ethema Health to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 9th

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethema Health Corporation (GRST-OTCID) (“Ethema”), based in Florida and Kentucky, focused on addiction treatment care, today announced that Shawn Leon, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th

TIME: 12:00 - 12:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Shawn Leon will be available for 1x1 meetings: December 9th – 14th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Ethema and Addiction Recovery Care LLC (“ARC”) recently entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to purchase certain of the assets and separate entities operating under the ARC brand name in Kentucky. The LOI is to purchase certain of the assets of the ARC in-patient facilities in Kentucky operating in Inez, Pikeville, Owensboro and Ashland, along with out-patient facilities in Kentucky operating in Prestonsburg, Mount Sterling, Louisa and Lexington. The separate entities include a Mental Health Hospital, a Pharmacy, a Medical Laboratory and a Rural Health Clinic. The addiction treatment and mental health facilities have a capacity of approximately 940 patients. There are likely to be related real estate transactions involved in the acquisitions which will remain outside of the Company but could be utilized to generate substantial new equity for the Company.

Ethema recently filed its Third Quarter 10-K where it posted record results for its Florida and Kentucky operations hitting revenue of $5.5 million for the quarter.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTC:GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

