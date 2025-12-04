SurgePays Adds Three New Subprime Lead Generation Aggregators to Accelerate ProgramBenefits.com Activations

BARTLETT, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a wireless and fintech point of sale company, today announced the addition of three lead generation aggregators to its ProgramBenefits platform. These integrations continue the expansion into subprime consumers seeking wireless service, credit solutions, and everyday benefit programs.

The three aggregators add meaningful momentum to the ProgramBenefits initiative by routing an expected 10,000 new subprime leads per day at full scale. The consumer data intake platform is built to lower wireless subscriber acquisition costs while creating multiple revenue opportunities from each consumer. All incoming traffic flows through SurgePays' proprietary LogicsIQ engine, where each consumer is matched with the next best offer across wireless, credit, financial services, healthcare savings, and everyday lifestyle benefits. This creates a predictable monetization cycle with recurring opportunities to grow revenue.

“Bringing three lead generation aggregators online this quickly confirms the market demand for what we are building and highlights the advantage of owning a proprietary, proven lead generation and monetization platform. Increasing traffic to ProgramBenefits.com improves the economics of every subscriber we activate. By transitioning from field sales to this lead-generation model, we can now scale wireless subscribers nationwide much faster and at a significantly lower acquisition cost, which reduces our overall cost of revenue. Most importantly, this model provides us a clear path to scale with no foreseeable plateau,” said Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays.

“Commissions and revenue share from complementary product sales quickly cover the cost of each lead. This data-driven model reduces wireless subscriber acquisition costs while shortening the timeframe for a customer to become profitable. At scale, we believe we can eliminate acquisition costs altogether. Ultimately, our ability to build and monetize a large base of subprime consumer data records should generate significant revenue while creating a highly valuable and usable asset. We believe this positions SurgePays for a breakout revenue year in 2026.”

SurgePays’ dual position as both a mobile telecom provider and a fintech enabler gives the company a distinct advantage within the 138 million adult subprime sector. This allows SurgePays to reach and monetize consumers across digital channels and through its nationwide growing network of more than 9,000 retail locations. The continued expansion of the ProgramBenefits platform adds complementary growth verticals to the company’s existing revenue channels: subsidized wireless, prepaid MVNO, prepaid top-up POS, and ClearLine SaaS.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point of sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by advancing into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement. This approach creates recurring, high margin revenue streams while expanding the company’s reach across both online and retail channels. SurgePays aims to become a leading digital marketplace and data intelligence platform serving the one-third of America that relies on prepaid and subprime financial services.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “attempting,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our ability to obtain revenue from the launch of ProgramBenefits.com, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company will be able to obtain high-margin recurring revenues, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry and customer demand. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

