Montreal Real Estate Market: First Sales Slowdown Opens the Door to More Opportunities for Buyers

A total of 3,542 residential transactions were completed in November 2025 in the Montreal area, an 8 per cent decrease compared to November 2024. However, it should be noted that November 2024 had been an exceptionally active month. This year’s performance therefore remains similar to the 10-year average for a month of November.

Five of the six large geographic sectors recorded a decline in sales, ranging from 3 per cent on the Island of Montreal to 16 per cent on the South Shore. Only Vaudreuil–Soulanges managed to stay in positive territory, posting a 5 per cent increase.

By property category, only plexes continued their upward trend, with sales up 12 per cent. The 506 transactions represent the third-best performance in 20 years for a month of November. Single-family home sales declined by 13 per cent, and condominium sales fell by 8 per cent.

Active listings increased by 7 per cent compared to November 2024, reaching a total of 18,205 properties for sale. This marks the fourth consecutive month of supply growth, driven exclusively by condominiums (+17 per cent). Single-family homes and plexes (-1 per cent) remain slightly less numerous on the market.

The supply of properties for sale increased more significantly on the Island of Montreal, where the majority of condominiums are located, as well as in areas bordering the island, namely Laval and the South Shore. Supply in the more outlying areas continues to decline.

Despite the increase in supply, the market remains tilted in favour of sellers, including for condominiums. Those selling plexes find themselves in a stronger position, while the number of months of inventory of single-family homes has stabilized and that of condominiums has edged up.

The median price of plexes rose by 11 per cent in November, reaching $855,000, while that of single-family homes increased by 6 per cent to $635,000. In line with the rise in supply and the easing of market conditions, the median price of condominiums remained stable compared to last year, ending more than two consecutive years of increases.

The average number of days required to sell a property decreased again: 38 days for a single-family home (-10 days), 58 days for a plex (-8 days), and 52 days for a condominium (-4 days).

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of November 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

“Despite the decline recorded in November, year-to-date sales are up 9 per cent, which will make 2025 a particularly strong year for the Montreal market. This momentum has been driven mainly by declining interest rates and the effects of rapid population growth in 2023–2024, as net migration, particularly international migration, was largely positive,” notes Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.

“Property prices in Montreal, particularly on the island, have reached levels that far exceed the financial capacity of many buyers, as shown in our recent study on affordability. This lack of affordability has limited access to homeownership for many households who are still waiting to carry out their purchase plans, and is contributing to the market’s slowdown. On the other hand, it is also allowing the inventory of properties for sale to gradually rebuild. This is helping to rebalance the market and is easing the rapid price increases, particularly in the more central areas,” explains Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

