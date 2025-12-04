SoundHound AI to Participate in Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced that it will be participating in the Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in San Francisco.

Nitesh Sharan, SoundHound’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat which will be broadcast live at 1:55am PT/4:55pm ET

The presentation will be streamed live, with a webcast registration link available in advance of the event on SoundHound’s investor relations website at investors.soundhound.com .

