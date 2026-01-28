Five Guys Extends Partnership with SoundHound AI





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Five Guys, one of the nation’s most iconic burger brands.

The renewal highlights the strength of the collaboration, as SoundHound’s AI-powered ordering agents have already supported Five Guys in processing well over a million customer AI interactions to date. The fast casual favorite and industry innovator already offers an AI-powered ordering experience across hundreds of locations and will be giving franchisees the option of offering them more through this agreement.

Five Guys wants to ensure it offers customer experiences the way today’s customers expect, and AI technology improves both customer service and operational efficiency. Leveraging SoundHound’s voice AI, Five Guys is able to answer 100% of incoming orders – even during peak hours – to eliminate missed orders, and ensure guests can place an order quickly and accurately. For employees, this means fewer interruptions, freeing them to focus on in-store service, food preparation, and providing a great guest experience.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate and make the guest experience as smooth and convenient as possible,” said Zerrick Pearson, CIO of Five Guys. “Being able to offer our franchisees a reliable ordering solution that can handle every order — even during our busiest times — has made a real impact on both our customers and our team.”

SoundHound’s voice AI technology is trained on Five Guys extensive menu and designed to understand regular human speech so that customers can order by speaking naturally – just as they would to another human. Beyond taking orders, SoundHound’s AI technology can answer a variety of menu-related questions, provide information about specials and promotions, and handle inquiries about opening times, parking, allergens, and other frequently asked questions.

“Five Guys is a forward-thinking partner that continues to raise the bar on what the ordering experience can be,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI. “We’re proud to support their restaurants with solutions that enhance both the guest experience and day-to-day operations for staff.”

SoundHound powers well over 10,000 locations with its industry-leading voice and conversational AI technology. For more information about SoundHound AI’s restaurant solutions, please visit: https://www.soundhound.com/voice-ai-solutions/restaurants/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12dd11f3-c0ff-4715-bf3b-ed5d592760c1