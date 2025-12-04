RedCloud Announces H1 2025 Earnings Release Date

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or “Company”), the company building an intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced that it will file and announce its audited H1 2025 Financial Results on Thursday 11th December at 8:00am US Eastern Time.

The press release and details of the associated earnings conference call will be available at https://investors.redcloudtechnology.com/. A webcast replay will be made available on the Company’s investor website within 24 hours of completion of the call.



After the announcement, the Company is inviting meetings with institutional investors and analysts to discuss the results and RedCloud’s mission to build an intelligent infrastructure of global trade. These can be booked by emailing Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com.

Recent RedCloud News

The Company has made a number of recent announcements: more than doubling customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025; a new joint venture in Saudi Arabia demonstrating a scalable global expansion model; a new global trade finance and payments strategy; and active engagement in the NVIDIA Connect program; and most recently an agentic RedAI experience—codenamed Genesis—planned for launch in February 2026.



The Company intends that the accelerated deployment of native-AI infrastructure from NVIDIA and AWS will contribute to its next wave of innovation—directly addressing the $2Tn1 global inventory gap that exists within the estimated $14.6Tn 2 global FMCG industry—a problem the Company believes widely impacts the performance and growth of businesses across global supply chains.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the Company’s recent announcements, including the success of the joint venture in Saudi Arabia, the utility of the new payments strategy, ability to leverage the NVIDIA Connect programme to develop successful features, or the timing and adoption of the upcoming RedAI release. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1]$2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $14.6Tn 2025 3.8% CAGR to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com



Media Relations

media@redcloudtechnology.com





