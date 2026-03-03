RedCloud Surpasses 100,000 Customers, Activates Agentic AI Layer Across Global Trade Network

LONDON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company"), the technology company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 customers globally, including retailers, wholesalers and distributors. This marks a significant scale milestone as the Company accelerates deployment of its agentic AI infrastructure across global trade markets.

The achievement reflects the accelerating adoption of RedCloud’s infrastructure amid rising geopolitical fragmentation, currency volatility and supply chain realignment. Forces that are reshaping how global trade operates.

For decades, global trade has relied on fragmented systems, delayed visibility and manual coordination. In today’s environment, that model is under structural pressure. RedCloud’s platform replaces fragmentation with connected intelligence.

With more than 100,000 customers across its ecosystem, RedCloud has built one of the largest digitally connected retail networks operating across emerging markets. To date, the platform has facilitated over $6.91 billion in FMCG trade value and supports the more than 6,700 FMCG brands listed across its infrastructure.

Brands, distributors and retailers use the platform to transact, manage inventory, access embedded finance and gain near real-time visibility across trade flows.

Infrastructure First. Intelligence Activating.

RedCloud is progressively activating an agentic intelligence layer designed to autonomously optimise trade flows across its ecosystem. Rather than applying AI as an analytical overlay, RedCloud seeks to embed intelligence directly into the transaction layer of trade, enabling autonomous optimisation of inventory positioning, working capital allocation and demand forecasting across connected markets.

Every transaction strengthens the network, every order enhances predictive capability, every data point compounds resilience.

With each incremental customer, RedCloud expands its proprietary trade data assets, reinforcing the competitive moat around its infrastructure and accelerating the intelligence advantage of the platform.

Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud, said, “We are witnessing structural change in global trade. Fragmentation, volatility and capital constraints are no longer temporary disruptions, they are the operating environment.

Crossing 100,000 customers demonstrates that our infrastructure is live, scaling and compounding. This is not theoretical adoption. It is active network participation at meaningful scale.

The next phase is activation. By embedding agentic AI directly into the transaction layer, we are transforming trade from reactive to autonomous, unlocking efficiency, releasing working capital and strengthening resilience across markets.

We are not building a feature. We are building the operating system for high-growth trade economies.”

Scaling Network Effects

With over 100,000 customers connected across multiple markets, $6.9 billion in cumulative FMCG trade flowing through its platform and more than 6,700 brands participating, RedCloud’s ecosystem is generating near real-time trade intelligence at meaningful scale.

In a global environment increasingly defined by economic uncertainty and supply chain reconfiguration, digitally connected infrastructure is becoming a competitive necessity rather than an optional enhancement. RedCloud is positioning its platform at the centre of that shift.

Looking Ahead

Having surpassed 100,000 customers, RedCloud now enters its next growth phase focused on:

Activating new growth markets

Increasing network density within existing markets

Scaling embedded finance capabilities

Activating agentic AI functionality across additional trade corridors

As global trade re-architects around intelligence, resilience and capital efficiency, RedCloud intends to lead that transformation.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.



RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its initial public offering on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding RedCloud’s expectations regarding future financial performance, growth, business strategies, market opportunities, and operational outlook. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the completion of the Company’s year-end financial closing procedures, the preparation and audit of the Company’s financial statements, potential adjustments to preliminary results, changes in economic, market, or industry conditions, customer demand, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launches, the ability to expand across operational markets, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, and whether RedCloud’s upcoming product release meets customer expectations leading to broad adoption. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.

When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other periodic reports and documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The preliminary financial information included in this press release is unaudited, subject to change, and may differ from final results to be reflected in the Company’s audited financial statements.

RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.



Footnotes:

1. Total value of FMCG goods traded from Jan 23-Dec 25. H2 2025 Preliminary Numbers.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com

Media Relations: media@redcloudtechnology.com

