RedCloud Appoints Former Microsoft Exec as CRO to Expand AI Joint Ventures Across New Global Markets

London, UK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced the appointment of Vikram Sharma as Chief Revenue Officer, Infrastructure.

Sharma brings over 25 years of experience across commercial finance, infrastructure strategy and emerging market expansion. He has held senior roles at Microsoft, Alfa Laval and Sony Ericsson.



This new CRO role brings dedicated leadership focus to accelerating infrastructure revenue across new joint venture markets, building on the Company’s first joint ventures in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. Sharma’s mandate is to scale deployment of the Company’s RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine through its capital-light JV model, targeting high-growth FMCG corridors without proportionate increases in capital deployed. His immediate focus will be developing a pipeline of JV opportunities across Southeast Asia and West Africa — markets where RedCloud’s RAID technology has identified significant unmet demand in FMCG distribution.

This appointment follows recent milestones across RedCloud’s RAID technology and growth. In March 2026, RAID outperformed industry benchmarks for accuracy across 3.7 million live FMCG transactions in an R&D validation. In April 2026, the Company entered the deployment phase of RAID with a leading distribution network in Türkiye and signed a five-year licensing agreement of up to $30 million to deploy RedAI and RAID across Saudi Arabia’s $68 billion FMCG market. The Company also announced the planned introduction of three specialist RedAI agents, each intended to partially automate high-frequency FMCG supply chain decisions, with rollout expected in H2 2026.



The Company’s JV model is structured to generate both a license fee and recurring, transaction-linked revenue with minimal upfront capital, with the objective that revenue scales significantly faster than costs. As RedCloud converts innovative technology into predictable Annual Recurring Revenue streams, JV expansion is expected to become a primary growth driver through 2026 and beyond.

Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud, said, “RAID has now been validated in live market conditions across millions of transactions, and we are moving fast to deploy it at scale. Bringing Vikram on board gives us dedicated commercial leadership focused entirely on expanding our JV model into new markets — the engine is ready, and Vikram has the regional expertise and relationships to accelerate that expansion. The opportunity across high-growth FMCG markets is substantial, and we intend to move with urgency.”

Vikram Sharma added, “The RAID engine solves a problem that has held back FMCG distribution in high-growth markets for decades — decisions made without data, at scale, every day. My immediate focus is building a pipeline of new joint venture opportunities across high-growth regions, including Southeast Asia and West Africa, where the demand signal is clear and the infrastructure gap is significant. RedCloud’s capital-light model means we can move quickly and I intend to do exactly that.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI infrastructure and associated products (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Soumaya Hamzaoui. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launch in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, or whether the joint ventures will be able to generate the targeted revenues, the ability to scale RedCloud’s capital-light joint venture model into additional markets, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the development and full enterprise deployment of real-time predictions through RedCloud’s RAID engine including in Türkiye, the planned introduction and performance of the three specialist AI agents within the RedAI platform, and the Company’s ability to achieve its stated 2026 revenue target. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company’s website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] Estimated $68Bn Saudi Arabian FMCG Market 2025: Cognitive Market Research



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