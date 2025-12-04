Global Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment Market to Reach USD 27.80 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Positioned for Highest Growth as Contract Manufacturing and Customized Device Production Accelerate

The global medical device manufacturing equipment (by production) market, valued at US$18.0 billion in 2024, stood at US$19.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$27.80 billion by the end of the period. Rapid adoption of automation, robotics, precision machining, additive manufacturing, and AI-powered production systems is redefining how medical technology is designed, engineered, and delivered across global healthcare ecosystems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11106438

High-Value Growth Opportunity Driven by Digital Manufacturing and Regulatory Compliance

As global healthcare systems push for improved outcomes, faster innovation cycles, and cost efficiency, the medical device manufacturing sector faces rising demand for high-quality, regulatory-compliant, and technologically advanced devices. Automation, smart factories, digital twins, and advanced robotics are enabling manufacturers to enhance throughput, reduce error, and accelerate time-to-market, strengthening competitiveness across international markets.

Market Growth Drivers, Restraints & Strategic Opportunities

What is driving growth?

Breakthroughs in manufacturing technologies—such as 3D printing, automation, AI, and robotics—are transforming device development and production. Additive manufacturing supports rapid prototyping and patient-specific devices, while predictive analytics and connected factory operations improve supply chain transparency and decision-making.

Breakthroughs in manufacturing technologies—such as 3D printing, automation, AI, and robotics—are transforming device development and production. Additive manufacturing supports rapid prototyping and patient-specific devices, while predictive analytics and connected factory operations improve supply chain transparency and decision-making. What challenges threaten industry momentum?

Supply chain vulnerabilities, raw material shortages, geopolitical pressures, and stringent regulatory validation requirements increase production complexity and cost exposure. High capital investment remains a barrier for smaller and emerging manufacturers.

Supply chain vulnerabilities, raw material shortages, geopolitical pressures, and stringent regulatory validation requirements increase production complexity and cost exposure. High capital investment remains a barrier for smaller and emerging manufacturers. Where do the strongest opportunities lie?

Demand for customized and personalized medical devices, driven by precision medicine and chronic disease prevalence, is creating new revenue growth. Equipment supporting on-demand, patient-specific production is gaining rapid adoption across global markets. Emerging economies with expanding healthcare infrastructure offer significant scale potential.

Demand for customized and personalized medical devices, driven by precision medicine and chronic disease prevalence, is creating new revenue growth. Equipment supporting on-demand, patient-specific production is gaining rapid adoption across global markets. Emerging economies with expanding healthcare infrastructure offer significant scale potential. Why now?

With escalating global demand for cost-effective and high-accuracy medical technologies, healthcare providers and manufacturers are prioritizing resilient, flexible, and digital production environments.

Key Growth Segments and Regional Outlook

Fastest-growing application:

Drug delivery devices — including prefilled syringes, insulin pens, inhalers, wearable injectors, smart connected injectors, and microneedle patches — are forecast to register the highest growth due to increased chronic disease treatment needs, rising self-administration trends, and expanding biologics pipelines.

Drug delivery devices — including prefilled syringes, insulin pens, inhalers, wearable injectors, smart connected injectors, and microneedle patches — are forecast to register the highest growth due to increased chronic disease treatment needs, rising self-administration trends, and expanding biologics pipelines. Fastest-growing end-user segment:

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), fueled by outsourcing trends to reduce cost and regulatory burden while scaling production capacity.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), fueled by outsourcing trends to reduce cost and regulatory burden while scaling production capacity. Regional leadership:

Asia Pacific is set to record the highest CAGR, supported by healthcare modernization, government-led manufacturing initiatives, competitive production costs, and significant foreign investment in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11106438

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, with leading companies accounting for 17.3% of total market share in 2024. Prominent players include:

STERIS (US), Nordson Corporation (US), ENGEL (Austria), Zeiss Group (Germany), Multivac (Germany), Coherent Corp. (US), KUKA AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), TRUMPF (Germany), OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland), Arburg (Germany), Stratasys Ltd (US), Plasmatreat (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan).

Recent Industry Developments

May 2025 — Siemens Healthineers launched a next-generation additive manufacturing center in Erlangen, Germany, enhancing precision component production for imaging technologies.

April 2025 — GE HealthCare opened a 200,000 sq ft automated production facility in Bangalore, India, supporting CT and MRI equipment growth across Asia Pacific.

December 2024 — Stryker expanded its Ireland innovation hub, adding production capacity for surgical and robotic-assisted solutions.

September 2024 — Philips deployed an IoT-enabled smart factory in Suzhou, China, driving production efficiency for diagnostic imaging exports.

July 2024 — Medtronic invested USD 350 million in modernization of packaging and sterilization operations in Puerto Rico.

Key Market Players’ Strategic Positioning

ABB (Switzerland) — Industry leader in robotics and automation platforms enabling cleanroom compatibility and regulatory compliance.

STERIS (US) — Second-largest share driven by sterilization and contamination control technology.

Zeiss Group (Germany) — Third-largest position through advanced metrology and inspection solutions supporting precision and regulatory control.

Why This Market Shift Matters to Industry Leaders

Executives across medtech, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors face critical decisions on capital allocation, supply chain transformation, automation integration, and manufacturing footprint strategies. The ability to execute digital production and regional diversification will become a defining factor in competitive resilience and innovation leadership.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Medical Device Engineering Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Pharmaceutical Inspection Machines Market

Cleanroom Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment and Medical Device Manufacturing Equipment Market Size