XYRA Corp. Announces Strategic Focus on Honduras as a Priority Remittance & Digital Transfers Market

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., an AI-driven, quantum-secure payment network uniting remittances, fintech, and crypto assets under one tokenized, compliant infrastructure, and a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), today announced that it is designating Honduras as a priority expansion market, marking a significant step forward in the company’s Central America growth strategy.

High-Impact Remittance Corridor

Honduras is one of the most remittance-dependent economies globally, receiving over $9.5 billion in 2024, with more than 85% sent from the United States. Despite growing digital adoption, transfer costs remain higher than global targets, creating a clear opportunity for modern transfer infrastructure.

XYRA’s platform is being positioned to deliver faster settlements, and lower fees, supporting both banked users and the millions of Hondurans who remain cash-dependent. This expansion is strengthened by XYRA’s new third-party license agreement, announced Monday, December 1 , which now serves as the backbone for real-time remittance and cryptocurrency transactions, as well as instant fiat conversion.

This move follows the November appointment of José Rodolfo Zelaya, former four-term Congressman and Minister of Budget and Planning of Honduras, as Strategic Advisor at XYRA Corp. His appointment strengthens XYRA’s leadership bench and provides deep regional insight, reinforcing the company’s ability to execute in high-impact markets.

“Honduras is a cornerstone market for us,” said Rodolfo Zelaya, Strategic Advisor at XYRA Corp. “With billions flowing into the country every year, we see a major opportunity to modernize cross-border transfers with speed, and transparency. Honduras is also a key market for real-estate tokenization, where XYRA already has experience and trusted relationships. Bringing property onto the blockchain pairs naturally with our stablecoin-based transactions and will accelerate financial innovation across the region.”

Aligned With Local Regulation

Recent guidance from Honduran regulators establishes clear boundaries for digital asset activity: all payouts must be delivered in local fiat through regulated institutions. XYRA’s architecture, where tokenization operates strictly as back-end infrastructure, fits directly within these requirements and allows compliant entry into the market.

By prioritizing Honduras, XYRA aims to accelerate deployment of its infrastructure, bringing:

Real-time or near-real-time fiat payouts

Multi-currency and multi-rail support

Lower transaction costs

Seamless integration into XYRA’s broader AI-driven, quantum-secure ecosystem





This strategic focus strengthens XYRA’s early operational footprint as the company continues building its proprietary infrastructure across the Americas.

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the crypto technologies market. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling markets. Under the leadership of Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, XYRA Corp. is building a talented team of experts to identify unique technologies and opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto and data center infrastructure sectors.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Visit our website for more information:

https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Follow our social media for real-time updates:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cvatinfo

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/cavitation-technologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cvatinfo

Call or email us:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

oksana@ctinanotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.