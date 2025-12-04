Sunrise New Energy Granted Patent for Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Anode Material

DOVER, USA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) (“Sunrise” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has been granted an invention patent titled “Preparation Method of Lithium Cerate–Coated Graphite Iron Oxide Anode Material”. The patent has been officially authorized by the China National Intellectual Property Administration under announcement number CN 116454229 B and patent number ZL 2023 1 0367815.2. This patented technology is designed for next-generation solid-state battery anode materials, providing important support for the Company’s advancement in high-performance energy-storage materials.

The patented method utilizes lithium cerate to coat graphite iron oxide anode materials, forming a more stable interfacial structure within solid-state battery systems. This coating enhances ion transport efficiency, improves cycling stability, reduces interfacial side reactions, and helps increase first-cycle efficiency and reversible capacity. The stabilized coating layer also strengthens the mechanical integrity of the material under the high-pressure operating conditions typical of solid-state batteries. The approval of this patent will further accelerate the technological evolution and industrial application of this class of advanced anode materials.

Sunrise stated that it will continue to strengthen R&D investment in advanced anode materials and accelerate the technological upgrade and application of new energy-storage material systems, including solid-state batteries, thereby reinforcing the Company’s technological leadership in the global lithium-battery and energy-storage materials markets.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

