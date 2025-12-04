NAVA to Honor Voice of Goofy and Pluto Bill Farmer As VO Icon Award Winner at Annual Gala

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) Foundation, a social impact non-profit dedicated to advancing the voice acting industry, today announced that Bill Farmer, the legendary performer who has voiced Goofy since 1987 and Pluto since 1990, will receive this year’s VO Icon Award at its annual gala held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Farmer, one of Disney’s most beloved vocal talents, will be honored for his extraordinary career and contributions to the voiceover community.

“Bill Farmer is one of those rare artists whose extraordinary talent is matched by how kind he is as a person,” said Tim Friedlander, president and co-founder of NAVA. “It’s no surprise he’s behind some of the most cherished voices in the Disney universe. Bill is a role model in our industry, and we’re proud to honor his remarkable career and enduring impact as this year’s VO Icon Award recipient.”

The gala will be hosted by acclaimed actor Lori Alan, known for her iconic work on projects such as Family Guy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Inside Out. From the mic to the camera to the stage, her three decade career spans hundreds of iconic titles across all forms of entertainment and she is one of the most sought after coaches in the industry. NAVA’s 2025 award recipients also include:

VO Service Provider Award: Paiva Productions - founder Kristin Paiva

VO Community Award: NerdsVote - founders JP Karliak and Courteney Taylor

“Be Brad” Award: Jeff Burns

(In honor of voice actor Brad Venable, the award recognizes a person who uplifts voice actors and the voiceover community.)





Guests of NAVA’s annual gala have the opportunity to participate in both silent and live auctions, with proceeds directly benefiting programs that have become essential for voice actors navigating a rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

NAVA expanded its impact dramatically in 2025 amid escalating concerns around artificial intelligence, contract protections, and financial stability for working performers. NAVA’s accomplishments this year include:

Sponsoring 18 scholarships to major industry events

Hosting 40 free or pay-what-you-can classes and events supporting professional development

Providing legal aid to 48 voice actors

Implementing the AI/Synthetic Voice Contract Rider on hundreds of jobs, giving artists vital safeguards over digital likeness and voice use

Granting more than $13,000 in Emergency Funds to actors facing hardship

Raising more than $40,000 in total support for voice actors affected by the California wildfires

Providing over $11,000 in dues assistance to members in need





“These accomplishments reflect not only the need in our community, but our determination to advance our industry with practical, immediate support,” said Carin Gilfry, vice president and co-founder of NAVA. “We’re proud to come together as a community to celebrate a year of measurable impact for voice actors across the country.”

About NAVA

The National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more or become a member, visit www.navavoices.org .

Media Inquiries:

Evan Pondel

Triunfo Partners

(818) 527-6280

epondel@triunfopartners.com