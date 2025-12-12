NAVA Opposes Executive Order Restricting States from Regulating AI

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) unequivocally opposes the executive order aimed at stripping states of their ability to craft their own regulations for artificial intelligence (AI).

This move represents a dangerous decision that prioritizes a handful of tech companies over the protection and livelihood of American workers and industries.

The voice acting community, already facing job losses from unregulated AI use, understands that we cannot wait for the federal government to act.

States are closer to their constituents and can move more quickly to implement the necessary protections that preserve human talent and intellectual property.

By throwing a wrench into state oversight, the administration is effectively giving AI developers a free pass to exploit creators’ intellectual property.

NAVA urges the administration to reverse course and allow states to implement regulations that ensure the ethical development of AI, protect consumers, and preserve the creative industries that are vital to our country’s economy.

About NAVA

The National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more or become a member, visit www.navavoices.org.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
