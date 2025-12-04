Central Pattana, TAT and The Walt Disney (Thailand) Launched Magical Festivities Land in Thailand: Disney-Themed Christmas Experience

BANGKOK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s leading sustainable real estate developer and operator of Central shopping centers nationwide, is joining forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and The Walt Disney (Thailand) to invest over 800 million baht in creating a global year-end festive sensation with ‘The Magical Stars’. The campaign introduces four Disney-themed fairytale kingdoms, highlighted by a signature Christmas tree and 3-meter-tall Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in Thai silk at Disney The Magical Stars 2026 at centralwOrld, along with Magic Town, featuring a Mickey & Friends theme, and Magic Castle, inspired by Disney Princesses. The initiative aims to stimulate Thailand’s economy and tourism through a ‘Festival Economy’ strategy, connecting happiness across Central shopping centers nationwide, including Central shopping centre in top tourist destinations such as centralwOrld Bangkok, Central Phuket, Central Pattaya, Central Chiangmai and many more. The Magical Stars will bring festive joy from 14 November 2025 to 11 January 2026.

Central Pattana is also showcasing the beauty of Thai art and culture through ‘The Magical Thai Pride’, the Christmas trees with Thai identities, crafted by communities nationwide to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and to continue her legacy of elevating Thai handicrafts on the global stage.

In this campaign, Central is joining hands with leading partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, The Walt Disney Thailand, Central The1 Credit Card, General Card Services, AEON Thana Sinsap, Bangkok Bank, Card X, Siam Commercial Bank, Government Savings Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Krungsri Ayudhya Card, Krungthai Bank, Krungthai Card, TTB Credit Card, TMB Credit Card, Thanachart Credit Card and UOB Credit Card.

This season, centralwOrld presents the largest Disney experience in Asia, spanning over 3,500 sqm. Disney The Magical Stars 2026 brings seven immersive zones to life, including a Mickey & Friends winter scene, Toy Story, Zootopia, Stitch, Frozen, a grand Princess Castle, and a special tribute to the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland, featuring a 5-meter inflatable Mickey in a limited-edition costume and replica archway. The celebration extends to 24 Central shopping centers, where visitors can enjoy the Magic Town theme with Mickey & Friends in joyful holiday settings.

Across Central locations, shoppers can enjoy special festive privileges. International travelers who spend THB 6,000 or more will receive a Good Goods Tote Bag. Terms and conditions apply.

Contact: rebecca@mediarepublic.biz