Central Pattana Invests 500 Million Baht in centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026

BANGKOK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s leading real estate developer and operator of 44 Central shopping centers nationwide, announces the launch of centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026: The Original – A Tribute to Love at centralwOrld, widely recognised as the “Times Square of Asia.” Alongside this flagship event, Central Pattana will also present Thailand Countdown 2026: Love Unites Thailand, a coordinated nationwide celebration across Central shopping centers.

With an investment of over 500 million baht, Central Pattana aims to deliver Thailand’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve experience, reinforcing centralwOrld’s position as the country’s No.1 countdown destination. The celebrations will feature a large-scale World’s Music Festival and World’s Entertainment Countdown, with surprise performances by top Thai artists and participation from over 500 artists nationwide, creating a truly unifying moment to welcome 2026.

Six highlights of centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026:

The world’s longest cityscape fireworks display in the heart of Bangkok, designed in new formats and colors to complement the skyline. A global countdown entertainment experience, delivering an all-time New Year’s Eve spectacle. Thailand’s first digital countdown concert stage, redefining live entertainment. A landmark drone show, debuting in the city center with “Messages to the World.” Over two decades as Thailand’s top countdown landmark, consistently ranked as the most popular destination. Unmatched accessibility and safety, located at the city’s transport hub with BTS Skytrain services extended until 2:00 AM and enhanced safety measures in place.

Beyond Bangkok, Thailand Countdown 2026: Love Unites Thailand will light up Central shopping centers nationwide, featuring synchronized fireworks displays with hundreds of thousands of fireworks and performances by over 500 leading Thai artists. Regional highlights include Central Chiangmai as Northern Thailand’s largest countdown venue; Central Samui, Central Krabi, and Central Phuket as Southern landmarks; and Central Pattaya and Central Marina Outlet as key destinations in the East.

To enhance the festive experience, special privileges will be available across Central shopping centers. International tourists who spend THB 6,000 will receive a complimentary Good Goods Tote Bag (terms and conditions apply).

#CentralCountdown2026 #CentralPattana #CountdownCTW2026 #CTWBKKCountdown2026

Contact: rebecca@mediarepublic.biz



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/025b7b40-79dc-4a90-bb0b-211817a9470a