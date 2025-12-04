Morgan and Peace Dollar 2025 Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Available on December 11

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the Morgan and Peace Dollar 2025 Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set™ (product code 25XS) on Thursday, December 11 at noon EST. Priced at $215, this stunning set contains one Morgan Dollar Coin and one Peace Dollar Coin in reverse proof finishes, minted at the San Francisco Mint. Production is limited to 160,000 units, and orders are limited to 10 units per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The coins are individually encapsulated and packaged together in a single, elegant blue box with sleeve and an accompanying Certificate of Authenticity.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this set, enroll in a subscription (code NL), or view additional Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars products.

