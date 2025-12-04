Auxly Cannabis Group to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 9th

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, today announced that Hugo Alves, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 9, 2025.

DATE: December 9, 2025

TIME: 1:00pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings December 9th and 10th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

