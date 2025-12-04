Beer Institute Releases October 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our October 2025 estimate of 11,000,000 barrels , for a decrease of 3.8% compared to October 2024 removals of 11,434,193.

Taxable Removals Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,571,405 10,572,389 -8.6% -999,016 February 12,125,150 10,133,518 -16.4% -1,991,632 March 12,482,301 12,341,425 -1.1% -140,876 April 12,482,666 12,046,514 -3.5% -436,152 May 13,554,865 12,885,517 -4.9% -669,348 June 14,369,312 14,065,563 -2.1% -303,749 July 12,730,253 12,625,000 -0.8% -105,253 August 13,023,779 11,700,000 -10.2% -1,323,779 September 12,083,625 12,200,000 1.0% 116,375 October 11,434,193 11,000,000 -3.8% -434,193 YTD 125,857,549 119,569,926 -5.0% -6,287,623

The November 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released in early January.

