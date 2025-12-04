Angle Advisors announces Dr. Roof has been acquired by Skyline Roofing Partners, a portfolio company of Imperial Capital

Birmingham, MI , Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Dr. Roof (“Dr. Roof”), a residential re-roofing and repair business based in Atlanta, Georgia, has been acquired by Skyline Roofing Partners (“Skyline”), a portfolio company of Imperial Capital (“Imperial”). Skyline is a residential roofing and exterior services platform focused on creating a world-class platform of premier residential roofing and exterior services brands. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Dr. Roof in completing the transaction.





Dr. Roof, previously owned by SouthPointe Ventures and CEO Paul Stoeppelwerth, has grown into one of the Southeast’s leading full-service roofing companies, serving the greater Atlanta area and select markets in South Carolina and Alabama. Since 1988 the company has provided comprehensive services including roof replacement, repair, storm-damage restoration, siding, windows, and gutters, offering homeowners a single trusted partner for exterior improvement.

“Bringing Dr. Roof into the Skyline platform marks an exciting step forward in Skyline’s scale,” said Mike Midgett, Chief Executive Officer of Skyline. “Dr. Roof has earned a trusted reputation through decades of deep-rooted expertise and customer-first service, values that strongly mirror our own. We are excited to partner with their team to build on that legacy and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

“The Skyline management team have been an outstanding partner throughout this process,” said Paul Stoeppelwerth. “Their depth of experience, operational resources, and collaborative approach will help elevate Dr. Roof’s growth trajectory. I’m eager to see how this partnership will enhance opportunities for our team and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“Our investment in Dr. Roof and partnership with Paul has been a terrific experience for over 8 years,” said Ed Fisher, Managing Partner at SouthPointe Ventures and former Chairman of Dr. Roof. “We are pleased to have Dr. Roof’s outstanding team join forces with Skyline and look forward to them achieving even greater success in the future.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Skyline Roofing Partners is a residential roofing and exterior services platform backed by Imperial Capital and founded in 2023. Skyline aims to create a world-class platform of premier residential roofing and exterior services brands by partnering with local and regional leaders serving growing geographies across the U.S. We are focused on driving value by leveraging enhanced scale, operational improvements and sharing of best practices collaboratively alongside the founders and management teams of acquired brands. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skyline is driven by a people-first approach and will always act in the best interest of our partners, employees and customers. For further information on Skyline Roofing Partners, visit www.skylineroofingpartners.com.

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within consumer services, business services, and healthcare services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives and entrepreneurs to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII. For further information on Imperial, visit www.imperialcap.com.

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 310 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

