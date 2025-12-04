Angle Advisors announces International Door Products has been acquired by ASSA ABLOY

Birmingham, MI , Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Door Products (“IDP”), a U.S. manufacturer of standard and custom fire-rated steel door frames, has been acquired by ASSA ABLOY. Angle Advisors served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to International Door Products in completing the transaction.





International Door Products designs and manufactures high quality standardized and custom fire rated steel door frames along with sills, thresholds, casings, and pre-hung door solutions for multi-family, hospitality, commercial, and healthcare applications. The company operates from three Metro Detroit facilities with vertically integrated capabilities that include punching, forming, welding, and powder coating that ensure speed, quality, and durability serving distributors, door manufacturers, and contractors across the United States.

“Our family has worked very hard to build IDP to what it is today, and we are very excited to find a partner like ASSA ABLOY to unlock the Company’s next phase of growth. We could not be more thankful for the team at Angle Advisors for their guidance and support throughout the entire process,” says Isaac Benezra, Founder and former CEO of IDP.

"I am very pleased to welcome IDP to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,” says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas as we welcome International Door Products Inc. into our family," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition allows us to offer an even broader range of solutions to our customers. IDP’s premium product portfolio and rapid lead times complement our existing capabilities, ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of construction markets with speed and excellence."

ASSA ABLOY is a Swedish-headquartered global leader in access solutions, operating in more than 70 countries and offering mechanical, electromechanical, and digital security systems. The company serves residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure markets with a broad portfolio of locks, cylinders, access control systems, mobile and biometric credentials, and integrated entrance solutions. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com.

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 310 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

