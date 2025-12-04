TIMEPROOFUSA and Master Roofing Solutions Select ServiceTitan to Power Nationwide Roofing Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that TIMEP ROOF USA , a residential roof repair and replacement company, and Master Roofing Solutions (MRS) , a premium commercial roofing solution for home builders, have selected ServiceTitan as their core technology platform. By standardizing the two affiliated companies on ServiceTitan, both brands will operate under a single enterprise-grade system, designed to accelerate national expansion, ensure operational consistency, and drive sustainable profitability.

“A massive digital transformation is reshaping how the entire roofing industry operates, and ServiceTitan is leading the way to equip contractors with the tools they need to scale and succeed,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer of ServiceTitan. “Between Vince Nardo’s proven track record and Mark Berch’s four decades of industry expertise, TIMEPROOFUSA and MRS are positioned to build a truly national platform at unprecedented speed and scale. I’m proud ServiceTitan will be there every step of the way to support their team.”

Founded by Vince Nardo in 2025, TIMEPROOFUSA is planning to expand to 50 branches across 30 states over the next year. Together with MRS, a leading provider of roofing and solar services to new home builders, these two brands are able to address the needs of both residential markets, as well as commercial and new construction.

“Speed and scale is the name of the game for our team,” said Vince Nardo, Chief Executive Officer overseeing TIMEPROOFUSA and Master Roofing Solutions. “Which is why I knew we needed a platform that delivers industry-specific capabilities, integrates with key suppliers, and supports our ‘hub-and-spoke’ model where local branches can focus on selling and operating, with a centralized back office taking care of everything else. ServiceTitan gave us the jump start we needed to build a single national brand with consistent systems and processes, along with the confidence to aggressively scale across the country.”

Vince and his brother, Anthony Nardo, previously built their family-owned business, Reborn Cabinets, into one of the largest tech-enabled home improvement platforms in the country, proving the power of technology-driven, disciplined expansion strategies. Their decades of experience scaling a small family business into an industry leading company, give them a unique perspective on what it takes to grow sustainably and profitably.

“Roofing remains one of the most fragmented and untapped opportunities in the trades,” said Mark Berch, a trades industry veteran and founder of Service Finance Company. “ServiceTitan provides the infrastructure Vince and his team need to execute their ambitious growth strategy with efficiency and consistency. I’m confident that by harnessing the power of ServiceTitan’s premiere technology, TIMEPROOFUSA and MRS have an opportunity to stand out in this industry.”

ServiceTitan continues to invest in purpose-built technology for roofing and exterior contractors. The investment spans from hiring industry leaders to essential top tier integrations and multi-location capabilities. From faster estimates, automated crew scheduling, unsold estimate follow-ups, real-time job costing, and more, ServiceTitan is the trusted enterprise-grade platform that simplifies roofing operations and gives contractors the visibility they need to make smarter decisions at scale. Over the past year, ServiceTitan has formed strategic partnerships with leading roofing distributors, suppliers, measurement providers, and technology partners, including GAF , EagleView , Hover , ABC Supply , QXO , SRS Distribution , and Verisk’s Xactimate® , helping to position the platform as one of the most comprehensive software solutions in the roofing and exterior industry today.

Click here for more information about ServiceTitan’s roofing solutions.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About TIMEPROOFUSA USA

With over 20 years of expertise and a proven track record of excellence, TIMEPROOFUSA is proud to provide premium roofing and solar solutions that stand the test of time. From residential to commercial projects, we’re the trusted choice for builders, homeowners, and developers. Our commitment to quality and reliability ensures every project is handled with precision and care. Trust TIMEPROOFUSA to guide you at every step –because quality starts at the top. Visit us at timeproofusa.com .

About Master Roofing Solutions

With over 20 years of experience, MRS is the trusted partner for builders seeking reliable, top-tier roofing and solar solutions. We deliver exceptional quality, timely execution, and a wide range of products designed to meet the demands of every project. Count on us to provide durable roofing and efficient solar systems that enhance your builds and exceed expectations. Visit us at https://masterroofingsolutions.com

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Press@servicetitan.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).