Miata Metals Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus – Accessible on SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE:MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 18, 2025, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated December 3, 2025 (the “Final Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in connection with its public offering of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at $0.48 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,080 (the “Offering”).

The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of agents led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”). The Company has granted the Agents an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to sell up to an additional 3,125,000 Common Shares on the same terms and exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, additional gross proceeds of $1,500,000 will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $11,500,080.

Access to the Final Prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Cormark Securities Inc. by email at ecm@cormark.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Final Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 8, 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Additionally, the Company has filed a revised annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended June 30, 2025, on its profile on SEDAR+. The revised AIF includes the results of the Company’s September 2025 drill program on its Sela Creek project.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

